When it comes to finding a good Chromebook, you can always bet on Lenovo to deliver a great product. From the Flex 5i to the Chromebook Duet, their Chrome OS devices offer a great range of performance and versatility for any budget.

However, if you're in need of a cheap Chromebook that won't sacrifice too much on power, then Best Buy has a couple of great deals to check out on two of Lenovo's top-rated machines.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 and IdeaPad Duet 3 are getting sizable discounts this weekend, with both dropping under $300 to offer two great Chromebooks at their lowest prices in months. Each are dependable machines for the price, delivering versatile laptops that perform well for both work and play.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14" Touch Screen

For what it offers, the Lenovo Slim 3 is a great little notebook that works well for users in need of a Chromebook that's as simple as it is versatile. Whether you're using it as a Chromebook for school or just want a machine for home use, the Slim 3 features a great set of hardware under the hood to tackle the basics at a very reasonable price point.

Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor that runs up to 2.05Ghz and is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3733MGhz, the Slim 3 offers solid performance in day to day use. There's enough horsepower here to handle most applications with ease, delivering smooth and reliable performance in browsing, streaming, editing, and even gaming.

The Slim 3 also has a fantastic battery life that offers up to 13 hours of use, along with an HD webcam and microphone for high quality video calls and a Full HD 14-inch IPS touch screen display for quick navigation.

When it comes down to it, the Slim 3 is a solid workhorse Chromebook that'll get you through the work or school day with flying colors. At $100 off, it punches a good deal above its class for the price.

The Slim 3 is a simple yet powerful little Chromebook that works well for business, home, and school use. If you're looking for a machine that tackles the basics with ease, it's hard to beat the Slim 3 at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook 11" 2-in-1 Touch Screen

The Chromebook Duet 3 offers a bit more versatility and power over the Slim 3, with 2-in-1 laptop and tablet capabilities and a slightly higher resolution to boot. It's fast, and thanks to a detachable keyboard, makes for a great personal machine that offers more power over standard Android tablets.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor that hits up to 2.55Ghz and comes paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the performance is smooth and responsive in both basic and resource intensive tasks.

What really helps the Duet 3 stand up against the competition in this price range, however, is the 2K resolution touch screen display. It may only be 11 inches, but the clarity is excellent and the color range is even better, making for a great little 2-in-1 that performs well with content streaming and editing.

For those who want to use their Chromebook on the go without sacrificing on power, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is a great buy. For $80 off, it's a snappy little 2-in-1 machine that's as versatile as it is compact.

The Duet 3 is a versatile little 2-in-1 Chromebook that shines in almost all areas. It's powerful, making it great for work, school, and play, and with touch screen capabilities, functions great in both tablet and laptop settings. At this price, there aren't many Chromebooks out there that can match the value it offers.

Anyone in need of a reliable Chromebook would do well with either of these options. They're great all-around performers that nix most of the premium bells and whistles of higher priced Chromebooks to deliver a basic yet powerful experience for the price. With both dropping under $300, it's a great opportunity to save some good cash on two of Lenovo's best budget-friendly Chromebooks.