Source: Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook $324 $430 Save $106 Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there. $324 at Amazon

Chromebooks' popularity stems largely from the fact that they're affordable, but sometimes those low prices also mean less-than-stellar build quality and components. Enter the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, which looks and feels like a high-end piece of equipment despite having a low price tag due to Cyber Monday.

Why you should buy the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

We've reviewed a decent handful of excellent Chromebooks over the last few years. We did a deep hands-on dive into the previous Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and were pleasantly surprised at every turn. The refreshed model improves on the older one's biggest, which is its performance.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i stands out due to its blend of high-quality materials, a good-looking screen, and more powerful hardware than most other options. Its 11th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU may have only a dual-core central processor but acts like a four-core CPU due to hyperthreading support. Furthermore, it boasts 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of flash storage, both of which are relatively rare in Chromebooks.

But the real story here is that it's currently available for over $100 off from Amazon. With a price tag of just over $300, it's hard to ignore this great deal. In terms of performance and refinement, it punches well above its weight in terms of cost-effectiveness. Especially now that it's on sale, it very much embodies the affordable and portable nature of Chromebooks while delivering a premium user experience.