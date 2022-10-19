Chromebooks have evolved well beyond their budget-minded beginnings, and the category is now filled with capable, featured-packed top-notch Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 a the perfect example, thanks to its touchscreen display, built-in stylus, and a bevy of port options. It’s perfect for anyone looking to take notes in school, work remotely, or watch their favorite streaming content. And right now, Lenovo has discounted it down to just $290.

Launched last year, the C13 includes several handy features that make it a worthy laptop. There's the crisp, bright 13-inch touchscreen display, which easily cartwheels into a variety of viewing and working positions with the Yoga's 2-in-1 hinge. The web cam might not blow your mind, but it has a privacy switch for the cautious and a 5MP world-facing camera to use when the laptop is in tablet mode. On top of the touchscreen and backlit keyboard — which has larger font labels than the regular Chromebook keyboard for your grandmother to read more easily — it also comes with ThinkPad's traditional TrackPoint pointing nub and a stylus that tucks into an onboard slot for charging and storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Source: Lenovo The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook offers a unique blend of portability, affordability, and powerful features. It's not very often you see 13-inch touchscreen laptops with a backlit keyboard and built-in stylus under $300. View at Lenovo

For those interested in the specs, this configuration of the ThinkPad C13 has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor with integrated Radeon graphics and 4GB DDR4 RAM, so you won't exactly be doing any hardcore gaming. But the 128GB SSD is nice, and you get a ton of ports, including 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, the elusive HDMI port (2.0), a microSD card reader, and a Kensington Lock slot for added security. Lenovo says the C13 is good for all-day battery life, though expect to top off once the workday is over. Rapid Charge allows it to charge back up to 80% in an hour, but you won't need much time to get enough juice for your evening of casual browsing or trying a new farm on Stardew Valley.

As far as Chromebooks go, this one won't blow you away with its high-end performance, but its combination of features and a solid, premium build quality at these prices make it a solid deal. You're saving over $500 on Lenovo's suggested retail price and around $200 off the average street price. It's likely the best you'lll see until Black Friday discounts start hitting next month.