Rumors have been swirling about a smaller version of the Legion Go gaming handheld for a little while now, and this rumor made a heck of a lot of sense for anyone following the burgeoning handheld PC gaming scene. The original Legion Go offers a large 8-inch screen and isn't cheap at $600, so if Lenovo wanted to release a more affordable model (and why wouldn't it), something smaller would make a lot of sense. Well, we now have firm details regarding this rumored smaller unit thanks to a leak direct from Lenovo's product page (via Videocardz), with Window Central already claiming to know the name of the device; supposedly, it will be called the Lenovo Legion Go S.

Lenovo's product FAQ has given up the goods

As you can see in the screenshot above, Lenovo has indeed jumped the gun, describing features that don't exist in the current Legion Go handheld. Things such as a 7-inch screen, dual fans, and an HDMI port all hint at a smaller and newer Legion Go handheld, likely the rumored Legion Go S. Of course, there is a chance Lenovo will refresh the existing Legion Go much like how Asus refreshed the ROG Ally to the ROG Ally X, offering incremental improvements. So even though Lenovo slipped up and is listing features that don't yet exist, we still don't know exactly what this means for the Legion Go line other than assuming new gear is on the way.

So, like all rumors, take today's news about a new smaller Lenovo handheld with a grain of salt. Sure, the company is very likely to continue launching handhelds, and it sure looks like it's ramping up to launch something smaller and possibly more affordable, but until we get concrete confirmation directly from Lenovo, nothing is set yet. Still, it's an exciting time if you're into gaming handhelds with new gear popping up all of the time, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for what Lenovo has up its sleeve, as this is assuredly not the last time we will hear about new handhelds from the company. Until then, the original unit is still out there and is assuredly no slouch as it goes toe to toe with the like of Asus and Valve.