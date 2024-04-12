Summary Leica, known for its camera sensors, is set to release the Leitz Phone 3, focusing on top-notch camera specs.

The Leitz Phone 3 will feature a variable aperture, simulating Leica's renowned sensors for different lighting conditions.

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, and 6.6-inch Pro-IGZO OLED screen, it promises top-tier performance.

Leica is a well-known and respected name in the smartphone world. The German-based camera manufacturer provides sensors to some giant smartphone producers, including Xiaomi and Huawei. Meanwhile, the brand has a dedicated smartphone lineup you might have never heard of. The Leica smartphones are mainly focused on offering top-notch camera specifications, reflecting the company's traditional field of activity. While there is no data about Leica's smartphone sales, the firm has another product in the pipeline, the Leitz Phone 3.

As reported by the German website Stadt-Bremerhaven, Leica is preparing to unveil its latest device, the Leitz Phone 3. This exclusive launch will be limited to the Japanese market, a move that aligns with the brand's previous smartphone launches in the East Asian country. The device is set to hit the shelves on April 19, 2024.

As expected, the main focus of the Leica Leitz Phone 3 is the camera. The phone reportedly features a 47.2MP primary 1-inch sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. A depth sensor with 1.9MP also accompanies the primary camera. As for the selfie camera, you'll have a 12.6MP sensor to capture your moments. So far, the camera specification reminds us of the Leitz Phone 2. However, the variable aperture feature sets the Leitz Phone 3 apart from its predecessor.

Leica has confirmed that its future device, the Leitz Phone 3, will feature a variable aperture. This innovative feature, which adjusts the opening to the camera sensor to improve photography in different lighting conditions, will be implemented through software tweaks. The software will simulate the performance of Leica's renowned Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50 mm, Summilux-M 1:1.4/28 mm, and Summilux-M 1:1.4/35 mm sensors, allowing users to choose between f/1.2, f/1.4, and f/8 aperture levels.

The company also promised to bring the Golden Hour widget to its upcoming device, showing users the best time for taking outdoor photos before and after sunrise. The LFI widget could also show you the best shots from Leica Photography International Gallery.

As for the hardware, the Leica Leitz Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage that's expandable to 1TB through a microSDXC card. The device comes with Android 14 outside the box and features a 5,000 mAh battery. Moreover, a 6.6-inch Pro-IGZO OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate can display your photos in the best detail. The Leitz Phone 3 price is yet to be announced by the company.

Speaking of variable aperture, smartphone veterans will certainly remember the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 series. The camera sensor on these devices could switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, allowing users to take perfect shots in low light and sunlight. The variable aperture is one of those features that we hope Samsung brings back to its smartphones.