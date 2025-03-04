Summary Google is reportedly canceling legacy Nest Aware subscriptions, with affected users receiving refunds.

The new Nest Aware pricing model starts at $6 per month, regardless of camera quantity.

The old Nest Aware was more expensive for users with multiple cameras, but provided 24/7 video history.

Google offers a subscription service to go along with its Nest cameras called Nest Aware. In May of 2020, Google overhauled Nest Aware's pricing model, which now starts at $6 per month, no matter how many cameras you have in your setup. Google stopped accepting new sign-ups for the older Nest Aware plan when it rolled out the new version, and now, it's apparently canceling legacy plans for some users.

According to 9to5Google, some users were informed by Google late last week that their legacy Nest Aware subscriptions will be canceled this coming May. In an email with the subject line "Important changes to your Nest Aware 1st generation service," Google has given notice that the "1st generation" version of Nest Aware will no longer be available starting in May. Affected users will no longer be billed beginning in May, and in the case of annual subscriptions, "will receive a prorated refund for any remaining time."

9to5 says it's only received a single cancelation email report, from a reader in the United Kingdom. It's not immediately clear why Google is choosing to cancel legacy Nest Aware subscriptions, or when (or whether) users in other regions will be impacted. The initial email detailing the cancelation also said that Google would send a reminder email in April "with additional information and next steps."

The old Nest Aware that Google's referring to as "1st generation" was a bit more complicated than the current setup. Today, you can get Nest Aware for $6 per month or Nest Aware Plus for $12 per month in the United States. Only the Plus plan comes with 24/7 video history (10 days' worth). By contrast, the old Nest Aware subscription was billed on a per-camera basis, starting at $5 per month for a single device in the US. The old plan was more expensive for users with lots of cameras, but it did include 24/7 video history regardless of how much you paid for it.

While Google hasn't made a formal announcement, 9to5's isolated report seems like a good sign that anyone on the legacy Nest Aware subscription should start considering alternatives. We should know more this spring.