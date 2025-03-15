Like many, I relied on Google Photos for years. It used to be my go-to solution for safeguarding precious memories. However, Google Photos has become bloated and feels slower. Even simple tasks like accessing device folders such as screenshots require multiple taps. Here is where Microsoft’s recent OneDrive makeover on Android and iPhone caught my attention. Being a Microsoft 365 subscriber, I decided to give it a try. The journey revealed surprising benefits and a suitable photo storage solution for my workflow.

A new media-focused OneDrive

The previous OneDrive app on Android was basic at best. It was similar to Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, and other traditional cloud storage services. Like its web app, OneDrive mobile focused on managing files and folders, and the media integration felt like an afterthought.

The latest OneDrive makeover feels like a breath of fresh air. With its photos-first mobile experience, OneDrive brings your favorite memories to life. The app acts as a gallery, putting your photos and videos front and center instead of hiding them under endless folders. Like Google Photos, there is a dedicated For You tab at the top to check your memories. Besides, accessing your albums and favorites is only a swipe away, which is intuitive.

Flexible backup options

Like Google Photos, OneDrive offers multiple options to back up your memories. You can include or exclude videos, back up data over Wi-Fi only, and import cloud photos and files from other cloud services.

My favorite add-on is the ability to back up only while charging. This feature is a game-changer for conserving battery life, especially when I’m on the go. I can capture a day’s worth of photos without battery concerns, and the photos upload when the device is plugged in.

Excellent media organization

OneDrive has several thoughtful add-ons to level up media organization. I can create albums, mark photos and videos as favorites for easy access, and save them for offline use. With camera backup, I can exclude several device folders like Screenshots, WhatsApp, and more.

There is also an option to organize uploaded media by year and month. That way, I can go to the Pictures folder, pick a year, and find my photos and videos in month folders. Like Google Photos, OneDrive lets you free up space on your device by cleaning up uploaded media with a single tap.

Microsoft also offers a security feature that locks OneDrive with biometrics. It hides my media library, files, and folders from prying eyes.

Here is where OneDrive surprised me. Most cloud providers offer basic editing tools and call it a day. However, OneDrive is a step ahead with thoughtful built-in tools. I can change orientation, resize images, crop them, adjust brightness, exposure, and contrast, and apply an eye-catching filter to create a trendy image.

There are also several markup tools. My favorite editing tool is background blur. It adds a portrait blur to images and, in my experience, it works as advertised. OneDrive may not include all the editing features available in Google Photos, but it provides a range of tools that should be sufficient for most.

Personal Vault integration

Personal Vault is one reason I prefer OneDrive over its rivals. This feature proved invaluable for safeguarding my most sensitive and private photos. The Personal Vault is a protected area within your OneDrive that requires a second layer of identity verification, such as a PIN, fingerprint, or face recognition.

This added security ensures that even if someone gains access to my general OneDrive account, my most personal images remain locked away. For me, this meant having peace of mind regarding sensitive documents, private family photos, and other confidential visuals. Google Photos has a similar feature called Locked Folders, but Microsoft’s implementation is better.

Flawless OneDrive setup on Windows

I use an AMD-powered Windows desktop and an HP Spectre x360 in my workflow. With Google Photos, I need to use its web version to access my uploaded media library on the desktop. However, that’s not the case with OneDrive. It is integrated with the desktop OS. For example, I can open Microsoft Photos on Windows and check all my OneDrive photos and videos. Similarly, my entire OneDrive library is only a click away from the File Explorer menu.

My photos, my way, with OneDrive

My switch from Google Photos to OneDrive has been positive. It offered a more integrated and manageable photo storage solution within my Microsoft 365 environment. While OneDrive gets the basics right, it’s not without quirks. The new app, though promising, still has room for improvement. The AI-powered search has been a disappointment as it doesn’t work half the time. I would also like to see more widgets from OneDrive.

I recommend exploring the new OneDrive app when it launches. Meanwhile, check out our dedicated guide to get the best of Microsoft’s cloud storage solution.