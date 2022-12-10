If you're thinking of setting up a smart home ecosystem, consider using it in harmony with some of the best smart speakers on the market. Alexa and Google Assistant dominate it with their Echo and Nest devices. However, if this is your first time using a smart speaker, you might be unsure which one is best for you.

In 2016, I went with Google Home speakers since I used Assistant on my phone and had a Chromecast. The choice seemed natural, and I've been happy with the speakers. I bought many more Google and Nest products, including a Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and two Nest Hubs.

However, these have started to grow on me, not only because they periodically decide to understand absolutely nothing I tell them but also because Amazon has been doubling down on Alexa devices and working on a truckload of new features for them.

After trying them out, I decided to switch to Alexa for several reasons. While I think Google Assistant is amazing, there are some shortcomings to Alexa. So you'll have to gauge which option works best with your ecosystem.

Smart home integration

Even though one assistant had the advantage over the other in their early days, Google Assistant and Alexa are now compatible with an impressive number of devices and services. There isn't a true winner here. Since Google and Amazon aren't exactly friends, their products don't always work with the competitor's digital helper. For instance, Ring and Blink cameras and doorbells aren't supported on Nest Hubs and Chromecasts. Similarly, you can't ask an Echo speaker to cast something on a Chromecast. Besides that, both ecosystems are compatible with many third-party vendors and can work together with some fiddling.

There are some differences when using them with your smart home devices.

Responsiveness

If you're running by the kitchen to grab a spoon while it's dark and ask Google Assistant to turn the light on, you may have time to go to the kitchen and grab what will eventually turn out to be a fork, trip over something, and fall face-down before the light turns on.

Things are faster with Alexa, as it does what you ask in a split second. Even with Wi-Fi lights, which are known to be slightly less reactive than Zigbee ones, Alexa controls them instantly without having to wait for it to happen. In addition, the difference between the two is that Assistant often confirms the action before starting to do it, while Alexa says "OK" after it's completed the action.

Zigbee integration

Talking about Zigbee bulbs, Amazon has included a Zigbee hub in several of its smart home devices, including some Eero routers and Echo speakers. Thanks to this, you can connect compatible devices to your speaker without buying an additional hub. If you take the example of Hue lights, this is particularly interesting, as it saves you money and space because you don't need the bridge.

Google doesn't offer Zigbee connectivity built-in with its devices, so you need to purchase an external hub and connect it with your Google account. This could change in the near future with Matter.

Routines

Alexa and Assistant offer routines that let you automate many things at home by creating rules, triggers, and scenarios. Even though Google Home allows a decent level of automation, its routines aren't as effective as Alexa's.

Close

Alexa lets you create customizable routines that can be combined with IFTTT for mind-blowing results. For instance, it can automatically detect when the contact sensor on a window is open to pause the heating and turn it back on when it's closed. Similarly, it's more precise and reliable than Google Assistant if you want to secure your home when you're away, with triggers based on smart home devices, timers, and complex actions.

Sensors

Alexa and Google Assistant can integrate with various sensors to monitor your home's temperature, humidity, oxygen, and carbon monoxide levels. These usually come from external devices, meaning you have to buy them and set them up. However, just like its Blink cameras, Amazon recently equipped its fifth-gen Echo Dot with a built-in thermometer. This prevents you from buying an external sensor, which can save some bucks if you have several rooms to monitor.

In addition to monitoring the indoor temperature from wherever you are, having a built-in sensor allows you to create complex Alexa routines based on the indoor temperature. For instance, you can automatically turn on the heater when it's too cold or automatically close the shades and open the windows if it's getting warm.

Wi-Fi extenders

Amazon's Eero routers are some of the most recommendable due to their excellent performance and ease of use. Even though they're relatively affordable, buying extra routers to complete your mesh network can be costly. However, Amazon integrated an Eero mesh satellite in its new Echo speakers, meaning they can extend your Wi-Fi mesh network at no extra cost, as long as you have an Eero router. Existing fourth-gen speakers will be updated to provide the feature, showing Amazon is not neglecting its existing customers.

On the other hand, Google has preferred to remove the built-in Nest Mini from its newest Nest WiFi Pro router, even though the previous generation Nest WiFi offered that combination.

For better or worse

Compared with Assistant, things are better with Alexa, mainly because Amazon worked hard on adding new features over time, while Google didn't do as much. The main difference is that Amazon worked on hardware improvements, releasing new devices frequently, while Google mainly focused on software improvements. Who know how the math will change once the Matter smart home standard becomes more popular, but I'm willing to be Amazon will keep its edge.

Amazon's anti-Google policy means its devices don't work with Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, and other Google services. This means you can't use Google's services on Echo devices or cast from an Echo device to a Chromecast. You can still use a Fire TV natively with Alexa, but I find Google TV and Chromecast superior in that area.

The Alexa app doesn't look good on mobile, and Google's is more intuitive, so consider these elements before making the switch, in addition to the price it will cost you. Alternatively, you can use a smart speaker that supports Google Assistant and Alexa to see if you like it. You won't benefit from the hardware options, but it's a great way to make a soft transition.