Group chats are a key feature of all messaging platforms. You can create a group conversation with your friends or family to know what's going on in their lives or use it for collaborating on a specific event. No matter which messaging app you use on your best Android phone, all feature group chat support. Once a group has served its purpose, exit it to keep your inbox clean.

Follow this guide to learn how to leave group chats on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, and Google Messages for Android.

How to exit RCS group chats on Google Messages for Android

Google finally lets you exit an RCS group chat. Previously, you could only mute a group, with the option to leave a group conversation missing entirely.

Open Google Messages on your phone. Select the group chat you want to exit. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and select Group details. Select the Leave group option at the bottom. 2 Images Close

Any member of the group conversation can remove other participants from the chat. Tap the three-dot menu next to their name in Group details and select Remove from group.

2 Images

Close

Do not dismiss Google Messages as any other messaging app for Android. You can use Google Messages on your laptop or desktop and do much more with it.

How to mute SMS/MMS-based group chats on Google Messages for Android

Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram, and other similar services, there isn't an option to leave a group chat in an SMS-based group chat on Google Messages. Your only option is to mute those conversations. And you can further clean up your inbox by archiving your inactive chats.

Open the Google Messages app on your Android phone. Open the group chat you want to exit or mute. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select the Mute notifications option. 2 Images Close From the notification settings page that opens, select the Silent option. This ensures you don't receive any notifications from that group chat. Close

To remove an inactive group chat from your inbox, swipe left on it from the inbox page.

How to leave a group chat on WhatsApp for Android

Leaving a group chat on WhatsApp for Android is a straightforward process. The other participants are informed about when you leave a WhatsApp group chat.

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Open the group conversation you want to exit. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Tap More from the sub-menu that opens. Select Exit group. 2 Images Close Confirm your selection by tapping Exit. Close

Once you exit a group, you won't receive any future chats sent to that conversation.

How to leave a group chat on Telegram for Android

Like WhatsApp, exiting a group chat on Telegram is straightforward.

Open Telegram. Navigate to the group you want to exit. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select the Delete and Leave Group option. Confirm your selection by tapping the Delete Chat option from the dialog box that appears. 2 Images Close

After you exit a group on Telegram, you can only rejoin when you are invited to it.

How to leave a channel on Telegram for Android

Similar to groups, Telegram has channels where messages can be broadcast to all members simultaneously. If the channel has been linked to a group, all members can have a threaded conversation below each message.

Launch Telegram on your phone. Navigate to and open the channel you want to exit. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select the Leave channel option. Confirm your choice by tapping the Leave channel option from the dialog box that pops up. 2 Images Close

Telegram is among our favorite messaging apps for Android, thanks to its varying features. If you recently started using the messaging service, check out the top tips and tricks to use Telegram safely and securely.

How to leave a group chat on Messenger for Android

Anyone can add you to unwanted and spammy group conversations on Meta's messaging service. Instead of putting up with unwanted messages, you can exit the group and leave in peace.

Open the Messenger app on your Android phone. Tap the group conversation you want to exit. Tap the i button in the upper-right corner of the group chat. From the settings page that opens, scroll to the bottom. Select the Leave group option. 2 Images Close Confirm your selection by tapping Leave. Close

How to leave a group chat on Twitter for Android

If you use Twitter to catch up with your friends and family and tweet to the world, you may also be a part of some group conversations. Below is how to leave a group DM on Twitter on your phone.

Open Twitter for Android on your Android phone. Tap the envelope icon in the lower-right corner to switch to the Direct Messages tab. Select the group conversation you want to exit. Tap the i button in the upper-right corner of the conversation. Select the Leave conversation option at the bottom to exit the group chat. 2 Images Close Confirm your choice by tapping Leave from the dialog box that pops up. Close

How to leave a group chat on iMessage for iPhone

If you are in an iMessage-only group chat on your iPhone, you can leave it in a few steps. Remember, an iMessage chat is one where you'll see blue bubbles for all participants. If there is even one non-iPhone user in the conversation, you are in an SMS/MMS-based group. There's no option to leave SMS/MMS group conversations on iPhone.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. Tap the group icon that you want to exit. Select the Leave this conversation option at the bottom of the page. Confirm your selection when prompted. 2 Images Close

If you don't see the option to leave the group chat, you are in an SMS/MMS group. Then, your only option is to enable the Hide Alerts toggle for that conversation so that you are not notified about it in the future.

Exit annoying group chats and live in peace

Group chats can be fun, well, at least for some time. After that, they might become annoying, so it is best to exit them for your sanity. If you are heavily into messaging with your friends and family, consider using one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps on Android for complete security and peace of mind.