Summary Android 14's stable release and the Pixel 8 debut are reportedly happening on the same day, causing a delay in the OS rollout.

The beta program for Android 14 QPR1 will begin on September 18th, ahead of the Made by Google event on October 4th.

Opting out of the beta program before September 18th or waiting for the stable release in December are the two options to switch to the OS's public release without a data wipe.

Android 14 has been in the beta testing stage since February 2023. Google planned to roll out the stable release of the OS for compatible Pixel phones in early September. But its plans likely hit a snag, with the next major Android version now reportedly debuting on the same day as the Pixel 8. Ahead of the Made by Google event on October 4th and Android 14's public release, the team behind the OS has announced the beta program for Android 14 QPR1 will begin starting September 18th.

In its announcement on the r/Android_beta subreddit, the team behind the beta program revealed that Android 14 beta 5.3 was the last patch for the OS. It is now focusing on the OS's first Feature Drop, which should drop in December this year. The beta program will start on September 18th and build on Android 14's platform release to include "the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance."

If your Pixel is enrolled in the beta program and is currently running Android 14 beta 5.3, it will get the QPR1 beta update next week, skipping the OS's public build. You'll need to opt out of the program to take a break from running a beta OS on your Pixel. As long as your Pixel is enrolled in the beta program, it will automatically keep getting new beta OS updates.

What if you want to opt out of the Android 14 beta program without wiping your phone's data and get an OTA to the final public stable build when it's out? Opt out of beta testing Android 14 before September 18th, but don't install the Android 13 OTA update that shows up. Instead, wait until Android 14's public release, which is "coming soon." Proceed to install the OTA once available to switch to the OS's public release channel without a data wipe.

You can also opt out of the beta program after Android 14's QPR 1 beta goes live on September 18th. But ignore the OTA update that shows up for download later on. Wait for Android 14's stable release and its OTA to appear on your phone. Google notes this is your only opportunity to exit the Android beta program without a data wipe. The next window will open in December 2023, when the Android 14 QPR 1 beta cycle will be coming to an end.

If you don't mind a complete factory reset and losing all data on your Pixel, you can exit the Android beta program anytime you like. Depending on when you leave, your phone will get the OTA to downgrade to Android 13 or Android 14.

Confused? That's because the entire process feels disorganized, and Google should have implemented a better way to run the Android beta program by now.

Do note that the Pixel 5's support is scheduled to end in October 2023, so it won't be eligible for the Android 14 QPR1 beta.