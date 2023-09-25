Summary The upcoming Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones are expected to see a price increase in the UK, with the base prices set at £700 and £1,000, respectively.

These prices are higher compared to the previous Google Pixel 7 lineup, representing price jumps of £100 and £150 for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel Watch 2 will see a slight increase in price at £10.

This corroborates earlier leaks that saw the Pixel 8 series slightly more expensive in the US, too.

Google’s October 4 launch event is approaching fast, and thus, the Google Pixel 8 leaks are pouring in like crazy. We’ve only recently learned all about the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s camera and specs, and we’ve seen two sources claim different US prices for the upcoming Google devices, slated to become some of the best phones you can get. Another leaker has now published potential UK prices, and they corroborate the bad news we’re in for in the US.

Prolific leaker Roland Quandt has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share Google’s base prices in the UK: £700 for the Pixel 8, £1,000 for the Pixel 8 Pro, and £350 for the Google Pixel Watch 2. Compared to the Google Pixel 7 lineup, this means price bumps across the line. At launch, the Google Pixel 7 started at £600, the Pixel 7 Pro at £850, and the first generation Pixel Watch at £340. This represents price jumps of £100, £150, and £10, respectively.

These UK price increases closely match those that were leaked for the US on the weekend. Here, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to be $100 more expensive than their current-gen counterparts at $700 and $1,000, respectively, according to 9to5Google. Interestingly enough, another equally trustworthy leaker, Kamila Wojciechowska, claims that that report is inaccurate and offers a genuine-looking “Pixel for Business” comparison sheet that shows the Pixel 8’s $100 price increase but keeps the Pixel 8 Pro at the familiar $900 price point.

With the UK release now showing us that folks across the pond can expect a bigger price jump, this may just lend 9to5Google’s leak more credibility. Pricing is usually one of the last things to be finalized ahead of a product launch, so it’s certainly possible that either of the three leakers — 9to5Google, Kamila Wojciechowska, or Roland Quandt — are working with outdated or intentionally misleading sources.

One thing is pretty much confirmed thanks to this latest leak: There will almost certainly be a $100 price bump for the regular Google Pixel 8 across different markets. Given that a new leak sees Google support its new lineup with software updates for a total of seven years, this higher price may just be worth it if you’re someone who likes to keep their handset for a long time. The longer support window should certainly also help with resale value, which could be another advantage for you.

Meanwhile, it’s good to see that the Pixel Watch 2 seems to roughly maintain the price of its predecessor, seeing only a £10 increase in the UK. This could mean that the price stays roughly the same in other markets like the US, all while we can expect a vastly superior product that’s rumored to come with a much more modern processor and much needed better battery life.