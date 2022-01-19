While TCL has been manufacturing phones for other brands for several years, most notably BlackBerry, it started carving a name for itself with the launch of the TCL 10 series in 2020. Since then, the company better known for its cheap and cheerful TVs has made steady progress positioning itself in the US and global smartphone markets. Further entries are coming in the form of the TCL 30 and TCL 30+, and thanks to these leaks, we now have a better idea of what the upcoming products will look like.

These freshly leaked press renders come from Evan Blass, and they show the phone's back and front in full detail. Similar to previous TCL phones, both devices are equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and two auxiliary lenses — we don't know what the other two sensors are for, but we'd guess ultra-wide and macro, going by past products. The renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and two colorways — light blue and what looks like matte black. Both phones look identical, with teardrop notches, thick chins, and even the same camera arrangement, so it's safe to assume that the plus sign in the TCL 30+ means a bigger display and maybe some internal upgrades.

Other TCL 30-series phones have leaked in the past few days, including the TCL 30 SE and the TCL 306 — these branding choices keep getting more and more confusing. These will similarly have a triple rear camera setup, but with a different, more conventional-looking arrangement. The fingerprint sensor also makes an appearance on the back for those models.

The TCL 20 5G last year came with a Snapdragon 690 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For the TCL 30, we're expecting modest improvements over those specs, with the biggest upgrades probably being in the camera department. Other phones in the 30 series, the TCL 30XE and the TCL 30V, have already been released, so it shouldn't be much longer until these land on store shelves.

