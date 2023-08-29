Summary The Sonos Move is a high-end portable speaker that delivers clear, room-filling sound, but it has a poor 11-hour battery life compared to its rivals.

Sonos isn’t heard of very often, but this high-end home and personal audio brand is right up there, rubbing shoulders with industry greats like Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. Sonos also stepped into the portable speaker market in 2019 with the Sonos Move, which quickly earned a spot on our list of the best smart speakers. Now, three years later, rumors suggest the product’s successor, the Sonos Move, is expected to debut next month. Ahead of the official unveiling, we have come across leaked marketing imagery for the Move 2, revealing key design changes.

The Sonos Move delivered amazingly clear, room filling sound, backed by the assurance of stable connectivity and easy setup over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. However, it was weighed down by a poor 11-hour battery compared to the competition, and a heavy price tag. Leaks about the Sonos Move 2 so far suggest the brand will fix our concerns with the playback time per charge, and give the speaker a new look.

Leaked Sonos Move 2 product renders

Now, leaked marketing materials for the upcoming Sonos Move 2 shared by MySmartPrice show us a striking green color for the new speaker, which should be available alongside the existing black option. Another major change is the dedicated volume slider on the top, just like on other Sonos speakers. The Move 2’s top also features the mic holes, an LED indicator, and buttons to play/pause, skip, and go to the previous track.

Leaked lifestyle images of the Sonos Move 2 smart speaker

On the back, the Sonos Move 2 has a USB-C port for charging, and dedicated buttons for power, switching Bluetooth input, and toggling the mics on or off. Besides the slightly different button shapes and icons around, there isn’t much changing with the Sonos Move 2. However, rumor has it that the battery could be user replaceable in this year’s model, coming sometime next month. However, the Sonos Move available for purchase right now isn’t a letdown in terms of audio quality, and will make for a fine indoor speaker if you plan to use it wired.