The next big release from Samsung is nearing. The Galaxy Z Fold3 last year proved to be a great, yet expensive flagship, and Samsung is looking to outdo itself with its next foldable entry, the Galaxy Z Fold4. Leaks on this phone have been constant these past few weeks, and we know that it might look a lot sleeker this time around — and it also might be a little wider. Now, we have info about how powerful it'll be — and it's sure looking like a folding powerhouse.

Two separate Twitter tipsters, Ice universe and Yogesh Brar, have posted leaked specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold4. It's looking like it's going to be a powerful beast in a lot of areas — and probably worse than you think in others. For starters, the device should come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The recently-announced SoC offers performance and efficiency boosts over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that ships with the Galaxy S22 lineup, so it'll be a perfect fit for the ultra-premium foldable. Additionally, we are looking at 12GB of RAM (we might get up to 16GB) and up to 512GB of storage.

The internal display should be a 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the external one will be an equally smooth panel with a 6.2" size and an HD+ resolution. These seem like identical sizes compared to the ones in the Z Fold3, which seems odd given how rumors have mentioned the Z Fold4 should actually be wider. It's not necessarily contradicting, though — the device could've been widened while also making the display a bit less tall, thus resulting in the same effective screen size. In the battery department, a 4,400 mAh cell should be running the show, with support for up to 25W charging.

In the camera department, don't expect S22 Ultra-like shooters. Do expect a notable camera upgrade, though. As previously leaked, instead of the 12MP camera used in the Z Fold3, the Z Fold4 might instead gain a 50MP main sensor like the one in the S22 and S22+. That should be aided by a 16MP ultrawide and a 12MP 3X zoom lens. Info on the front inner camera seems contradicting, though, with one tipster saying you should expect a 4MP camera like the one in the Z Fold3 and another one mentioning a 16MP one instead. Both under-display, mind you. As for the lens on the outer screen, that should be a 10MP one.

It's becoming increasingly clear what we can expect from Samsung's next foldable, so it's safe to assume that we're nearing the release date. If the past foldables are any indicator, we could be looking at an August launch event.

