Summary Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders suggest no major design upgrades.

The cover display and inner display may get a slight bump in size.

The phone will apparently retain its $1,099 price tag.

Like its smartphones, Samsung's foldable lineup has also fallen behind the competition, all thanks to the company not making any major upgrades in the last few years. No wonder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 sales have fallen off a cliff. Recently leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders suggest the company is finally ready to make amends this year, improving its book-style foldable in all the key areas. Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have now also popped up on the internet, giving us our first look at a design that we are all familiar with.

The CAD renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will retain the same design as previous Flip phones. The only notable changes are slight size increases for both displays. The outer cover screen will seemingly be bumped to 3.6 inches, a modest 0.2-inch bump from the Z Flip 6. Similarly, the inner display will reportedly expand to 6.8 inches, up from the current model's 6.7-inch panel.