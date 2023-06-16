Leaks and rumors have already revealed almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. The company itself has confirmed that it will host its next Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, to unveil its 2023 foldables. Now, just a few hours after the Fold 5's marketing image leaked, leaving little to the imagination, the Z Flip 5 is joining the bandwagon.

The marketing render shared by MySmartPrice shows the big new cover display on Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable. To make space for the larger screen, Samsung had to reposition the cameras and LED flash horizontally. If rumors are correct, the 12MP primary and ultra-wide sensors will remain unchanged.

Leaks previously revealed that the Z Flip 5's outer screen could measure around 3.4 inches, a big jump from the Flip 4's 1.9-inch panel. While a wee bit smaller than the Moto Razr+'s 3.6-inch screen, the Flip 5 is set to have a bigger cover display than the likes of the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Vivo X Flip.

From the marketing image, it's evident you can use the cover display as a viewfinder for the dual cameras. Plus, it will also show a nice Now Playing widget, enabling you to control music playback from the cover screen easily. Google reports plans to optimize Maps, YouTube, and Messages for Flip 5's outer display. So, you can easily get navigation directions or send messages to your friend without flipping open the phone.

Samsung is also set to optimize its apps for the bigger screen. The company should provide more details about how it plans to take advantage of the additional screen real estate at its Unpacked event in late July. That is, if those details don't leak out before that.

Other changes will seemingly be minor on the Flip 5, with Samsung focusing on internal upgrades. This includes the switch to a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip, 8GB RAM, and faster UFS 4.0 storage.