The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series is still months away from being announced, but many leaks have surfaced already. The most notable of these rumors suggest Samsung might release three variants of the Galaxy Watch5 series, including a pro model with a massive battery. New leaks have now surfaced, further cementing the arrival of the chonktastic wearable.

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Watch5 series under the codename Heart, according to GalaxyClub. The project supposedly contains three different models, the Heart-S measuring 40 or 42 mm, the bigger Heart-L with a 44 or 46 mm circumference, and the Heart-Pro, which is thought to be the Watch5 Pro — with model numbers SM-R90x, SM-R91x, and SM-R92x, respectively. If the rumors pan out, this will be the first time Samsung releases more than two variants in the same series since the OG Galaxy Watch.

While all evidence points to the existence of this extra watch in the Galaxy lineup, the names are not confirmed — the Heart-Pro will not necessarily have a “Pro” name, just like the Heart-S and Heart-L will not be named as such. We don’t know what it’ll be called, but who’s got their money on Ultra?

Last month, rumors emerged that Samsung would fit the Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a huge 572mAh battery, up from 361mAh in the Galaxy Watch4. If this turns out to be true, multi-day battery life could finally become a thing on Samsung's watches. The other Watch5 models have also been tipped to see battery gains compared to their predecessors. The 40-millimeter watch is expected to get a 276 mAh cell, about 12 percent larger than the Watch4's 247mAh. Meanwhile, the 44-millimeter model should come fitted with a 397mAh battery versus up about 10 percent from 361mAh in the Watch4.

