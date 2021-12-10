Samsung's expected to announce a number of devices soon, and while we're probably most excited about its new phones, we've also been looking forward to new developments on the tablet front. In addition to some premium models, we're also anticipating the new Galaxy Tab A8 10.5, which has been looking like a more budget-friendly alternative. Now, ahead of the official launch, we're picking up some new details about the slate, along with official marketing images.

We already heard that this was a tablet for big-screen lovers, with the 1920 x 1200 10.5-inch LCD running at a 60 Hz refresh rate. That’s ever so slightly larger than the Galaxy Tab A7’s 10.4-inch screen. The latest leaked pictures confirm that the bezels on this big screen will be pleasingly symmetrical (per WinFuture).

The top of the device appears to feature the power and volume buttons and a microphone, while the bottom houses the expansion slot. Both sides show two speaker grilles each, which is in keeping with the quad-speaker setup we're expecting. In addition to the speakers, the left edge packs another microphone, while the right side houses both a USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For photography, we've got a 5-MP front-facing camera up top, while the lone 8 MP rear shooter —without a flash, if you’re wondering— gets tucked away in a corner at the back of the tablet.

Information on the internals remains consistent with previous leaks. At the heart of the tablet should be an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC — that's a low-midrange chip, so don’t expect any groundbreaking performance. There’s also tipped to be 4GB of RAM and options for 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage. The A8 will still be fueled by a 7040mAh battery that supports up to 15W fast charging, but we’ll have to wait and see if Samsung will include a charger in the box.

The 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 is expected to launch in up to three color variants (gray, silver, and pink gold) and should cost well below €300 in Europe; this report suggests around €240, presumably for the WiFi-only model with 32 GB storage.

