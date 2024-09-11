Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will seemingly have flat sides, ditching the rounded edges of its predecessor.

The leaked renders do not showcase any other major design changes.

Another leak suggests the phone will support satellite connectivity.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is still a few months away from launch. But the rumor mill surrounding the phone has already started picking up steam, revealing some of its key specs. Based on all the leaks, Samsung will apparently make some notable design changes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra for a slimmer, slender look. Now, we get our first look at Samsung's 2025 flagship courtesy of leaked renders.

Shared by @Onleaks and Android Headlines, the renders show Samsung's inspiration for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design coming from the iPhone. The phone will feature flat sides, ditching the rounded edges seen on the last few flagship Galaxy phones. The rounded corners should complement the flat sides, helping improve ergonomics.

Samsung switched to a flat frame design on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ this year, with only the Ultra variant sticking to its curved edges. But this won't be the case with the S25 Ultra next year.

Close

Samsung will stick to the same layout for the rear cameras on its Ultra flagship. In the renders, the camera rings look similar to those on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But leaker @IceUniverse claims they do not accurately represent the final design, which is currently unknown.

An S Pen slot is also not visible on the phone's bottom in the images, indicating the CAD renders might not be without errors. Still, they give us a good idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might support satellite connectivity

A recent leak detailed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will purportedly weigh 219g, making it lighter than all other flagships on the market. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs 233g, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227g.

Despite the weight reduction, Samsung will supposedly still equip its next flagship Galaxy with a 5,000mAh battery. Based on China's Quality Center certification, as spotted by Ice Universe, the phone will seemingly support 45W fast charging at 15V and 3A. This is unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which pulls 45W of power at 9.3V and 4.8A.

The certification also suggests the Galaxy S25 Ultra will support satellite connectivity, possibly for emergency services.

Samsung announced its last couple of flagship phones in January or early February. The Korean company should stick to a similar timeframe for the Galaxy S25's launch, especially since Chinese companies will launch their upcoming flagship phones a few weeks earlier than usual.