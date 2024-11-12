Key Takeaways Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 5, 2025, according to a leaked survey.

The timing of this launch is earlier than expected, as the Galaxy S24 launched in late January, while the Galaxy S23 debuted in mid-February.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across all models, with a fourth 'Slim' variant that might launch later in 2025.

The big smartphone releases of the year are all here. We saw the Pixel 9 launch earlier than usual, with Google unveiling four new Pixels on August 22. Meanwhile, Samsung introduced its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 models right on schedule. The next major smartphone launch will be the Galaxy S25 series, which we're hoping will bring a big overhaul compared to the S24 series. It’s expected to debut with the highly anticipated Android 15-based One UI 7. We already know the upcoming series might feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across all models. And now, thanks to a leaked Samsung survey, we also have a rumored release date for the Galaxy S25.

Samsung usually launches the Galaxy S series in late January or mid-February, but this year we might see the phones a bit earlier. A leaked survey, spotted by X/Twitter user IMEI Pham, suggests that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series on January 5, 2025 (via Abhishek Yadav). For comparison, the Galaxy S24 series launched on January 31 this year, and the Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 17, 2023.

The survey, conducted in Vietnamese, aimed to gather feedback on the types of promotional offers customers would like when buying the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. While the survey doesn’t specifically mention a launch date, it notes that those who complete it will receive a 10% discount on January 5 — hinting that Samsung may announce its new phones on that date. The Galaxy Unpacked teaser should be out in a couple of weeks if this is true.

What we know about the Galaxy S25 series

Samsung is rumored to be making a bunch of changes to the S25 models, with the biggest updates coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone will reportedly feature a "rounded" design for the part of the frame closest to the back panel, while retaining a "straighter" profile near the screen. A fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, is also rumored to join the lineup, though it might be released a few months after the base series.

As for the specs, you can expect plenty of RAM (up to 16GB for AI purposes), a variety of storage options, and large batteries to keep you powered all day, with the S25 Ultra retaining its 5,000mAh cell.