Summary Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is rumored to feature a flat frame design with rounded edges, potentially resembling the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Galaxy S24 may include a cutout on the right side for an Ultra Wideband antenna, a first for Samsung's baby flagship.

Rumored upgrades for the S24 and S24+ include a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, improved image quality, brighter displays, and slightly larger batteries.

Samsung made all the right improvements with the Galaxy S23 series this year to deliver a better user experience. Some minor design tweaks and more efficient internals mean the company's 2023 flagships rank high in our list of the top Android phones. For 2024, Samsung is rumored to make some big changes to the Galaxy S24 lineup. So far, the rumor mill has focused primarily on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, revealing its potential switch to a flat display and 5x periscope shooter. The baby Galaxy S24 is now joining the party, with a leak showcasing its design in all its glory.

Based on the renders shared by @OnLeaks and SmartPrix, Samsung will apparently switch to a flat frame design on the Galaxy S24, though the edges will remain rounded to aid ergonomics. This design change could make the upcoming Galaxy flagship easier to hold and pick from flat surfaces. On the flip side, the phone could resemble a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro as evident from the renders.

2 Images Close

You can see a cutout on the phone's right side, which the report claims is for the Ultra Wideband antenna. However, it might be for mmWave, as Apple does something similar with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro series. And if the cutout is for the UWB chip, it would be the first time Samsung has included support for the connectivity standard on its baby flagship.

There are rumors of Samsung switching to titanium railings on the Galaxy S24 to deliver a more premium in-hand feel. This could have also necessitated the inclusion of an RF window in the phone's frame. The Galaxy S24's rear design purportedly looks the same as its predecessor in the renders: 3 separate camera lenses with protruding camera rings and an LED flash.

The display size will seemingly get a slight bump to 6.17 inches, up from S23's 6.1-inch panel. This change will make the phone taller and less wide than the S23, with rumored dimensions of 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm.

A recent report suggested the Galaxy S24 could be among next year's first Android flagship launches. Samsung might announce the phones as early as January 18, 2024, to counteract the demand for the new iPhones. There have been conflicting rumors of Samsung using its Exynos SoC on the Galaxy S24 in certain regions, but there's no clarity yet.

Samsung is expected to stick to the same 50MP triple-camera setup on the S24 and S24+. However, the phones will ship with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a newer ISP that should deliver better image quality. Other rumored upgrades include brighter displays and slightly bigger batteries.