Summary The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the last of the S23 series, and expected to offer good value, following the disappointment of the S21 FE and the skipped S22 FE.

A new leaked video suggest that the S23 FE will resemble the midrange Galaxy A54 more than the S23 series, with comparable dimensions and a similar hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The new video reiterates what we saw in previous imagery. Rumors suggest the S23 FE will have a 6.3-inch display, along with an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It may also feature a lower resolution telephoto camera than the Galaxy S23 to make the sticker price more attractive.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 models are among the best Android phones you can buy, but Samsung usually follows up with a Fan Edition (FE) model later the same year. This year’s Galaxy S23 FE launch is nearing, but ahead of the official launch, leakers have revealed the phone’s technical specifications and hardware design in a series of photos. Now, a prolific leaker has shared a short video showing us the phone’s exterior design in a neat 360-degree view.

Samsung usually releases a Fan Edition model of every year’s flagship S-series models. These models combine the best elements of their costlier stablemates, but compromise on a few features to offer a competitive, lower price tag. The Galaxy S20 FE lived up to the Fan Edition moniker, delivering good value to Samsung fans. However, the S21 FE wasn’t as impressive, and Samsung skipped the S22 FE entirely due to chip shortages. The brand has a lot riding on this year’s S23 FE. Now, prolific Samsung leaker Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a short video showing off the phone (via SamMobile).

The video doesn’t reveal anything strikingly different from the leaked photographs accompanying the TENAA listing we saw in the third week of September this year. However, it reiterates that this year’s S23 FE will resemble the midrange Galaxy A54 more than the S23 series it shares branding with. The dimensions also seem comparable to the A54 series, complete with the center aligned hole punch cutout for the 10MP selfie camera. Disappointingly, the video shows the phone with a dark wallpaper, which doesn’t help ascertain the thickness of its bezels. Affordable Samsung models from the A and M series usually have thicker bezels around the display than the premium S and Z series. Other aspects, like the camera lens placement on the back panel, location of buttons, and rounded corners, are in line with other Samsung phones released recently.

The specifications listed on TENAA confirmed that Samsung will offer the S23 FE with a 6.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. The phone should ship with an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, it may include a lower resolution telephoto camera than the Galaxy S23 to achieve the cheaper price point. Rumors point towards an 8MP telephoto unit capable of 3x optical zoom working alongside a 12MP ultrawide and a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Leaks also suggest the S23 FE will use a metal unibody construction with a glass back. It should be available in Graphite, Mint, Purple/Lilac, and White colors. Other interesting details revealed so far suggest 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. For software, the phone should ship with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13, with the promise of four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. Pricing is expected to hover around the $700 mark in the US.

Samsung should launch the S23 FE alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ soon. If previous FE models and the rumors are anything to go by, Samsung’s upcoming phone could be one to look out for if you’re planning to buy one of the best Samsung phones this year.