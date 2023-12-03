Summary Samsung's Galaxy A54 is a top pick for a budget phone with great cameras despite its older age in the smartphone market.

The first renders of the upcoming Galaxy A55 have been released, revealing a design similar to the iPhone with rounded edges and a potential metal frame.

The Galaxy A55 is expected to have a 6.5-inch 120Hz flat AMOLED panel, unchanged design elements, and similar battery capacity and camera capabilities as its predecessor.

If you are in the market for a budget phone that's not too cheap or expensive and packs great cameras, Samsung's Galaxy A54 should be your top pick. While the phone does not have the most powerful internals, its excellent display, premium design, and long software support compensate for other shortcomings. But the A54 is now over nine months old — a lifetime in the smartphone world. Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy A55 for next year, and the first renders of the phone have popped up online, revealing its design in all its glory.

Shared by the ever-reliable @Onleaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice, the renders detail Samsung's next A-series mid-ranger, seemingly featuring a flat iPhone-like frame with rounded edges. Interestingly, this is the same design language the Korean giant plans to use for the Galaxy S24 and S24+. It's unclear if the Galaxy A55 will feature a metal frame or use a plastic chassis like previous models. The switch to a metal frame will help give the phone a premium in-hand feel.

The front will purportedly house a 6.5-inch 120Hz flat AMOLED panel, a 0.1-inch bump from the A54. Sadly, it does not appear that Samsung will do anything about the chunky bezels on its mid-range phones for another year. Other aspects of the phone's design will apparently remain unchanged from its predecessor, with the back housing triple cameras and the volume rocker and power button on the right.

Allegedly, the device will measure 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2 mm, making it slightly taller and wider than the A54, which measures 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm.

Source: MySmartPrice

Samsung is rumored to use an Exynos 1480 chipset with an AMD GPU on the Galaxy A55. The A54's Exynos 1380 chip was strictly an average SoC, and its successor is unlikely to bring any significant improvements. The new AMD GPU might spring a surprise with its performance, but it's too early to say.

Battery capacity is expected to remain unchanged at 5,000mAh, with fast wired charging speeds limited to 25W. Mid-range Galaxy phones are known for their all-day battery life, and the Galaxy A55 should be no different.

Given that the Galaxy A54 shipped with a newer 50MP primary camera, the A55 is unlikely to sport upgrades in this area. However, the image quality should still see improvements due to a faster ISP and enhanced processing.

Samsung typically announces new Galaxy A-series phones in late Q1 or early Q2. So, the Galaxy A55 could debut around the same time as its predecessor or a few weeks earlier. There have not been any rumors surrounding its price, but in the US, the phone could retain the same $450 price tag as the current model.