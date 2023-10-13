Summary Camera bumps in smartphones have become excessively large, and Xiaomi could take it to the next level with the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which features a massive 13.1mm thick camera hump.

Camera bumps in smartphones have become ridiculously large in recent years. The Hasselblad-branded circular camera island on the OnePlus 11 is massive, while the Xiaomi 13 Ultra looks more like a DSLR and less like a phone with its Leica-branded rear lenses. Xiaomi now appears set to take this ridiculousness to the next level with its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Leaked Xiaomi 14 Pro renders from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles show off the phone's design from all angles. Like iPhones and the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, Xiaomi plans to use a chassis with flat edges on its flagship phone. The renders also show the phone with a flat display instead of a curved screen. Reportedly, the 120Hz display will measure 6.6 inches with a 2.5D curved cover glass on top.

Interestingly, Android manufacturers appear to have finally given up on curved screens and seem to be going back to using flat panels on their 2024 flagships. Samsung is also rumored to switch to a flat panel on the Galaxy S24 Ultra next year.

What's ridiculous is the camera hump at the rear with a thickness of 13.1mm. It appears to pack four sensors, dual LED flash, and other sensors. Based on the CAD images, the phone will measure 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm, so the camera hump will protrude an additional 4.4mm from the device.

Xiaomi has consistently pushed the boundaries in smartphone imaging with its phones over the last few years. With its upcoming flagship lineup, the company plans to continue that trend. There's no word on the camera specs of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, but based on the size of the camera lenses in the renders, they should impress with their raw specs.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro's cameras impressed us with their performance and versatility in our review earlier this year, and the Xiaomi 14 Pro could further raise that bar.

Last year, Xiaomi was among the first companies to announce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered 2022 flagship. The Xiaomi 13 went official in China in the second week of December after a slight delay and launched internationally a few months later. This year, too, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to announce the Xiaomi 14 lineup in China in late November or early December, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and other improvements. An international launch could happen in Q1 2024.

Xiaomi is likely also working on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, though it will possibly debut sometime in 2024. Given that the Xiaomi 14 Pro might have such a big camera bump, the Ultra could sport an even bigger rear camera island.

With seemingly two months left for the Xiaomi 14 Pro to debut officially, expect its detailed specs to pop up online sooner rather than later.