The upcoming reveal of the Pixel 9 in August has sparked a flurry of excitement, with leaks popping up left and right. As we get closer to the launch, the tech community can't stop speculating about what Google's next hardware will bring. Recently leaked renders have given us a sneak peek at a stunning new color for the Pixel 9, contrasted with a more toned-down option for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

If the new images shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on X and spread by 9to5Google are legit, we might see a bold shift from the usual Pixel colors. The Pixel 9 is supposed to debut in a striking pink. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL seems to stick to a more traditional look with a Porcelain color, keeping a sense of continuity with the Pixel 8 Pro.

The pink Pixel 9 isn't a complete surprise, as it made a brief appearance in a previous video. However, these new renders give us a better look at its color. Interestingly, the camera bar features a slight tonal shift from the main body. This choice of pink matches the rumored color for the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2.

More upgrades and design changes could be on the way

The latest Pixel 9 leaks are about more than just looks. There's strong evidence that the Pixel 9 series will feature an upgraded Exynos 5400 modem, promising better connectivity. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and offer up to 16GB of RAM, making these devices strong contenders for the top Android phones on the market.

Furthermore, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is set to take a bold turn from the Pixel 8 design, with earlier leaks showcasing a more angular look with a boxy shape and flat frame. Additionally, the unique horizontal camera bridge from the previous generation has been refined for a sleeker appearance.

With the Made by Google event just weeks away, all eyes are on the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Leaks have revealed a lot, but speculation is still high. As the launch countdown begins, we’re all excited to see if the event will confirm or debunk the latest rumors.