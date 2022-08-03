Despite the fact that Google is nearly set to release its first smartwatch, Google-owned Fitbit is continuing to release hardware under its own brand name. It seems like the company is on the verge of releasing updates to not only the Inspire line of fitness trackers, but also its Sense and Versa fitness smartwatches — the latter of which are getting a minor, but appreciated, upgrade.

Fitbit is evidently preparing to launch the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4. Thanks to leaker OnLeaks (via 91mobiles), we have our first look at renders for these wearables. They show that the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 3 will have honest-to-goodness physical buttons for controlling various UI elements, unlike the original Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa 3 that each had a pressure-sensitive "solid-state button." This means you should be able to find the button more easily and interacting with the watch won't be as annoying.

Since the Fitbit Sense packed top-of-the-line features including a SpO2 sensor, heart rate tracking, an EDA sensor for stress measurement, 50m water resistance, and an ECG sensor, it’s only reasonable to expect similar features on the Fitbit Sense 2, although 91mobiles notes it could be slightly pricier than its predecessor. The Sense's metallic frame, presumably still stainless steel, is seen finished in Gold, Graphite, and Platinum.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is visually similar to the Sense 2, just like their predecessors looked alike. We expect the upcoming Versa 4 to be more affordable than the Sense 2, but it could miss out on features like an ECG sensor. Reports suggest there will only be two colors on offer — Graphite and Rose. Features like voice assistant support and the OLED display panel are expected to be retained from the first generation. Fitbit is essentially set to position the Versa 4 as a watered-down version of the Sense 2.

If you’re hoping the company releases an affordable wearable, the Fitbit Inspire 3 could be a product to look out for. Although the rumor mill is clueless about its features, the leaked renders show off a body which carries forward the Inspire 2’s design, but barely stays recognizable. The upcoming watch could sport bigger bezels around the display and larger rounded corners, although the visual bulk seems to have reduced. The Fitbit Inspire 3 will probably come in three colors: Pink, Black, and a warm Yellow.

The renders lay down the expectations for Fitbit’s upcoming models, but of course, nothing's set in stone until we get official confirmation.