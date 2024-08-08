Summary A new leak reveals images of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, showing off its flat edges and telephoto lens.

The Google Pixel 9 lineup will have some major changes, including a next-generation Tensor chip.

The upcoming Made by Google event will almost certainly unveil the final phones.

We’re getting closer to the launch of the Google Pixel 9 release, and from all previous leaks and information we’ve obtained and reported on regarding it, the flagship Google lineup is about to get a massive shakeup. From its design, to its product offerings, to its new Tensor chip, lots are about to change. However, while we’ve seen many renders of the different Pixel 9 phones rumored to be released, we haven’t seen a high-quality image of them out in the wild yet. On the doorstep of Made by Google 2024 on August 13, that has changed.

Thanks to X user @MysteryLupin, we now have photos of the “rumored” Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. While the Pixel 9 should look relatively similar to the Pixel 8 (albeit without a telephoto lens seen in the Pro models), the Pixel 9 Pro will apparently look practically the same as the Pixel 9 baseline. The newest Pixel 9 Pro images show off its flat edges, telephoto lens, ultra-thin bezels, and pill-shaped camera housing. The one image of the Pixel 9 Pro is of its back, and it’s exactly what we thought it would look like: a bigger Pixel 9 Pro (6.8 inches compared to 6.2 inches). All in all, the three flagship phones of the upcoming Pixel 9 launch seem to look identical to each other in most ways.

The Pixel 9 has a fourth stallion in the lineup

Last year, Google took its first swing at a foldable device with the first-gen Pixel Fold, and while it showed some promise, it was notably a few generations behind what we had come to expect from Samsung’s similar Galaxy Z Fold offerings. This time, however, Google feels confident enough to not only come out with its second-generation foldable but to rename it from the presumed Pixel Fold 2 to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, bringing it in line with the rest of its smartphone lineup. We’re pretty excited about the phone, and although the latest leaks point to it looking very different from the Pixel Fold, we think it’s a distinct positive. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was reportedly spotted around one week ago, and it looks excellent.

If there’s anything that gives us a bit of pause before letting ourselves get too excited about the Pixel 9 models, it’s that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are rumored to cost a lot more money than we’re used to for Google Pixel Pro phones. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to start at $1,000 in the US, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL — which is thought to be the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro — is expected to cost $1,200. That’s not chump change, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is going to be even more expensive, starting at $1,800, in line with the Pixel Fold’s original price tag.