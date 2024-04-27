Summary Google Pixel 8a is rumored to debut with AI upgrades from the Pixel 8 lineup.

Circle to Search feature and Live Translate are presumably coming to the new Pixel A phone, along with Audio Magic Eraser for video noise.

The Pixel 8a is also anticipated to receive seven years of security updates.

If you're thinking about snagging a fresh Pixel phone, you might want to hold onto your hats for a couple more weeks. The Google Pixel 8a is supposed to make its debut during the company's I/O 2024 conference coming up in May. Thanks to a leaked promo video, we're getting a glimpse at what this phone might bring to the table, including a bunch of AI capabilities.

According to a promo video leaked by trusted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, it seems the Pixel 8a is getting some AI upgrades borrowed from the Pixel 8 lineup.

One cool feature in the pipeline is the "Best Take" function, aimed at enhancing group photos. Once you've snapped a bunch of shots, it lets you pick the best face and filters out any goofy expressions.

The Pixel 8a is also expected to include the Circle to Search feature, which is already familiar to many. This feature, initially introduced in January for the Galaxy S24 series, later made its way to the Pixel 8 and 7 series. With Circle to Search, users can search for elements or items simply by circling them on the screen.

According to the leaked video, the Pixel 8a is also gearing up to introduce "Live Translate," a feature that'll work wonders by translating voice calls and more on the fly. Another exciting addition to its camera arsenal is "Audio Magic Eraser," designed to zap away any pesky background noises from your videos.

Google shook things up with its Pixel 8 series by pledging an impressive seven years of Android OS and security updates. And now, it looks like the company is extending that same commitment to its upcoming A-series device as well.

Retail marketing materials, recently uncovered by Android Headlines, spill the beans on Google's software update commitment for its next budget phone. However, the materials explicitly mention "7 years of security updates," leaving room for speculation whether this includes Android OS updates as well. Interestingly, similar language is found on the Google Store listing for the standard Pixel 8.

The upcoming device is highly anticipated to make its debut at the annual I/O Developer Conference on May 14 this year. During the event, we're expecting to catch a glimpse of Android 15, along with some exciting AI enhancements and the unveiling of new Pixel devices.