The Google Pixel 8a, the company's latest affordable device, will reportedly be unveiled at Google I/O 2024, which will take place on May 14. While we await the official announcement, we've enjoyed countless leaks confirming the specs and, more recently, the colors.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to come in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (creamy white), Bay (blue), and Mint (green). These colors are all reminiscent of the Pixel 8’s series colors, and if true, it would mean that Google simply wants the device to mirror its higher-end flagships.

Remember the time when colors were fun?

Oh so Orange, Really Blue, and the unofficial Panda (Black and White with a Red accent power button)

Close

Google wasn’t always bad at making and marketing colorful devices. Consider the original Pixel series, which was offered in three colors: Quite Black, Really Blue, and Very Silver. The names were fun, and while the black and white models were boring, the blue really stood out. They also had a two-tone design that made them appealing and special in a phone market that was full of solo shades.

The Pixel 2 series followed a similar two-tone aesthetic. It's also the time Google made the iconic “Panda” with the Pixel 2’s Black and White color, which also had the red accent power button. The Oh So Orange from the Pixel 4 series was another special color that earned a lot of love from fans, including myself, and it quickly turned into an iconic color that we still talk about today.

Fast-forward to 2023, and we’re talking about the beautiful Bay (blue) and Mint (green) colors of the Pixel 8 series. Truth be told, they do look good and bold, but they’re also a bit bland. The entire device follows the same color profile and rather simple names. Gone are the days of fun expressions and the true two-tone design.

Switch it up and experiment with bold new colors

Give us red, purple, yellow, and other hues

Close

While it’s true that most of us, including myself, put a case on expensive gadgets to provide protection and retain their market value, Google's color selection still doesn't have to be so bland. The Panda Pixel 2 XL remains one of my favorite designs, with a case or without. While it’s unlikely to return anytime soon, I firmly believe that Google should experiment with new colors and introduce other hues. You never know what will stick.

Colorful devices have a broad appeal, with many users eager to showcase their vibrant new purchases in transparent cases. For many, it’s a fashion statement, offering an opportunity to provide style expression. Introducing more diverse color options could further enhance the appeal of the Pixel brand, sparking intrigue among users.

It’s time to take a chance on other hues. Give us a bold red, a vibrant purple, or a striking yellow. I’m sure users would love to see the two-tone design return, or at least, see the phone company have fun with unique devices that don’t look the same as the previous generation, and the rest of the competition.