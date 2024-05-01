Summary Google may surprise us with an orange case for the Pixel 8a, a departure from previous color choices for their phones.

Leaked case colors for the Pixel 8a include green, blue, white, black, and a vibrant orange option.

While the orange case gives hope for an orange Pixel 8a, we'll have to wait for the official unveiling at Google I/O, or a mid-cycle update to know for sure.

With every new smartphone launch, we look forward to new hardware and the capabilities said hardware unlocks, and the accessories Android phone brands offer with their phones. While most companies usually offer a standard black case, Google often color-matches accessories to the back panels of its latest devices. With the Pixel 8a leaks coming in thick and fast ahead of the model’s official unveiling, the phone’s colors have leaked too. However, a new leak reveals we may see a wildcard entry among the case colors this time, and that’s not entirely a bad thing.

Earlier this month, a leak spilled the beans on Google's color choice for the cases to match its upcoming Pixel 8a. Since the phone is expected to come finished in mint green officially called Mint, deep blue called Bay, a cream-white color called Porcelain, and a black hue named Obsidian, the leaked case colors should be green, blue, white, and black. However, reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks on X) recently shared official-looking imagery for the accessory lineup, also showcasing a vibrant orange case.

Can we have an orange phone to match the case, please?

We were quick to lament the color choices for this generation of devices from a brand that wasn’t afraid to slap pop orange on a phone, twice — once with the Pixel 5’s Oh So Orange, and more recently, the Sea color for the Pixel 7a. However, the existence of an orange case isn’t implicit confirmation that Google will launch the device in that color. We’ve seen that happen before with the Pixel 8 series where an orange case leaked and is still available, but the phone never got the same treatment.

Google gave its latest flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, a mid-cycle refresh like Apple does with iPhones, so there is hope the company does it again with the Pixel 8a in orange, especially considering we have seen a-series hardware in that color before, and Google isn't shy to repeat colors. Even if a coral colorway doesn’t drop, the orange color case should be available from the get-go, giving buyers an option to spruce up their new Pixel 8a if they adore the shade.

Although leaks like this one usually offer credible insight, we will have to wait for the Pixel 8a’s official unveiling before we know which protective case shades will be listed for sale initially. Google has scheduled its annual developer conference called I/O for May 14, which means the new phone's launch is just a couple of weeks away.