The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been extensively detailed over the last few weeks, with leaked product launch videos even showing off Magic Eraser and Live Translate in action. The only remaining mystery has been the Pixel 6's US pricing, but that changes today courtesy of a new leak.

YouTuber M Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today has shared several photos of Target's inventory system on Twitter, which lists the starting price of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at $599 and $898. The latter does sound a bit odd, and there's a possibility it will be revised to $899. The listing also mentions the "street date" for the Pixels as October 28, which is business speak for the day they will go up for sale. Google and other retailers could further sweeten this deal with some pre-order offers.

Previous Pixel phones were not really known for offering a lot of value for the price tag they carried, but it looks like Google plans to change that with the Pixel 6 series. If the leaked pricing turns out to be accurate, the Pixel 6 could become the compact Android flagship with the best price/performance ratio in the market after its launch.

The $899 price tag for the Pixel 6 Pro also sounds very reasonable despite Rick Osterloh previously claiming it will be a "premium-priced" product — it looks like we've become too used to the idea that this has to mean it must be over $1000.

For comparison, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL launched at $799 and $899 in the US in 2019. Since then, prices of premium and flagship Android devices have shot up due to several factors, including rising component prices and the semiconductor shortage. The Pixel 6 with its flagship specs will still be $100 cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 5, which launched at $699 last year.

While steep, the $300 premium for the Pixel 6 Pro over the Pixel 6 makes sense since it will offer a more capable camera system with a 4x telephoto lens, a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display, and a longer-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It will also be the fastest-charging Pixel ever, able to reach 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The US prices of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also be in line with their EU pricing, where the phones will retail for €649 and €899.

If you plan to pick up the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, it might be a good idea to do so as soon as they are launched. Given the attractive pricing and the ongoing semiconductor shortage, it might be difficult to get your hands on the new Pixels for quite a long time.

