Summary OnePlus Watch 3 could utilize the non-functioning rotating crown of the Watch 2, offering a more intuitive way to navigate.

A potential battery upgrade to 648mAh and still-great performance specs suggest it will lead the wearables pack in 2025.

The OnePlus Watch 3 may introduce an ECG and LTE connectivity, but at least one will be region-limited.

Dedicated fans appreciated the OnePlus Watch 2 because it made big strides over the first one, and had a battery that couldn't be beat. While it was one of the best smartwatches released last year, one feature disappointingly fell by the wayside. But a big leak just dropped the OnePlus Watch 3's specs, and happily, it looks like fervent demands have been met, making it the early wearable to beat in 2024 (Smartprix via @Cartidise on Twitter)

All on board for tactile control

Sometimes you do get what you deserve

Source: Smartprix

A render of a prototype of the OnePlus Watch 3, possibly upcoming in Q1 2025.

OnePlus fans love their gadgets (rightfully so), but couldn't stop wondering why the OnePlus Watch 2 got a rotating crown that didn't do anything. Wonder no more, because the most recent info indicates that the rotating dial returns — and this time, "It will offer a more intuitive way to navigate the UI," and the tactile control it provides "complements the touchscreen," according to the leak from Smartprix.

The manufacturer explained that last year's button spun for durability reasons, but smartwatch aficionados were having none of it. Apparently, OnePlus listened, and this year's flagship wearable will somewhat mimic the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch 3 in its tactile control implementation.

Close

From the FCC filing where the battery capacity was leaked.

Of course, that's not the only notable part of this leak. We also got a nearly complete set of specs, altogether painting the picture of a timepiece that other brands will start the year catching up to in most respects. We already heard the battery would likely increase significantly to 648mAh (vs. the Watch 2's 500mAh). While today's information doesn't explicitly confirm that, its mention of 500mAh+ means the potential remains.

The rest of the hardware doesn't exactly surprise, but it doesn't disappoint, either. The Snapdragon W5 Gen, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB remain unchanged, ensuring performance second only to Exynos W1000-powered wearables. It will, as expected, retain the Real Time Operating System setup that leverages an ultra-efficient processor for on-device operations.

Related The OnePlus Watch 2's battery life really is game-changing The best battery life of a Wear OS watch, with the fastest charging? Check and check!

Some regions will get the oft-wondered-about ECG, although predictable legal restrictions mean it won't work everywhere. The report even claims OnePlus is "also exploring LTE connectivity" that would essentially make it a wrist-worn smartwatch. That would truly knock the Watch 3 out of the park. However, it's a feature other China-developed watches have previously left in China. We're not holding out a lot of hope.

Indications are the third-generation leading OnePlus Watch will launch in the first quarter of 2025 in two colors. If the render holds true, one of those will resemble the previous model's Radiant Steel finish.