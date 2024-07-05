Summary OnePlus is hosting a "Summer Launch Event" on July 16 in Milan, likely to unveil the OnePlus Nord 4.

After a string of successful launches, OnePlus is building excitement for its next big reveal. The company already confirmed that it's hosting a "Summer Launch Event" on July 16 in Milan, and while it is keeping the details under wraps, the buzz online points to the debut of a new OnePlus phone, probably the OnePlus Nord 4. Adding fuel to the speculation, a leaked promo image shows off the phone's eye-catching two-tone back.

OnePlus Club recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) what appears to be a promo poster for the OnePlus Nord 4 (via 91mobiles). The phone’s two-tone back panel harks back to the design seen on the Google Pixel 1, 2, and 3 phones.

This matches a previous leak from Yogesh Brar, who shared a real-life image of the phone on the same platform. Interestingly, both these leaks look quite different from the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was initially thought to be the rebranded Nord 4 for global markets.

Eye-catching color blocking

The leaked promo materials reveal the OnePlus Nord 4 in three colors. One variant features a green top around the camera. Another has a sleek gray top with a patterned lower section. All models sport a shiny finish on the rectangular camera module, while the black and green versions add a touch of elegance with a brushed metal finish beneath the top section.

Breaking away from the curved trend, the Nord 4 may flaunt an angular design and flat edges, while a dual-camera setup graces the back. The signature OnePlus alert slider is also thoughtfully placed on the left. Up front, the flat display, framed by ultra-thin bezels and punctuated by a subtle punch-hole cutout, promises an immersive visual experience. All of this seems to be encased in a metal frame, promising both durability and a premium feel.

Previous leaks say that the Nord 4 will sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset. For cameras, it could feature a 50MP LYT-600 (or IMX882) main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. Plus, it is said to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus recently sent out physical invites for the July 16 event, mentioning a few qualities of its upcoming release, such as "strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal." This intriguing message hints at key features of the OnePlus Nord 4, making it especially compelling given its expected mid-range status.