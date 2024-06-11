Summary OnePlus 13 to challenge rivals with new periscope and ultrawide cameras for thrilling performance.

Expect to see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 12-16GB RAM, and 6,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 13.

Potential disappointment: OnePlus 13 may lack wireless charging, but its performance will make up for it.

In the good old days, OnePlus held the nickname "flagship killer" for offering high-end smartphones at a very competitive price range. After a few years of facing an uphill battle in the market, the company stole the scene again with products such as the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Watch 2. For next year, the OnePlus 13 is confirmed as the company's contender to challenge rivals.

So far, tipsters have leaked some solid information about OnePlus's upcoming flagship. For example, we know that the product might launch with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch screen with micro-curved edges. As for the camera, tipster Digital Chat Station has now come up with some first-hand leaks about the OnePlus 13 camera specification (via Android Authority).

OnePlus 13 will have new periscope and ultrawide cameras

This year's OnePlus 12 used a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor as its primary camera, along with a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a 64MP f/2.6 with a 3x optical telephoto shooter. This is a genuinely competent rear camera setup with a thrilling performance. To keep up with that great work, the OnePlus 13 will keep the 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor as its primary camera but add new periscope and ultrawide cameras.

As tipster Digital Chat Station says, the ultrawide and periscope cameras on the OnePlus 13 will hold a Sony IMX882 sensor. This 50MP sensor was already used in the mid-range OnePlus Ace 3V and the POCO F6, which were launched exclusively in China before. Meanwhile, we still expect to see 3x zoom in the OnePlus 13 and some AI initiatives for camera software to sweeten the pot.

As for other specifications, the OnePlus 13 is more likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The phone is expected to land in the China market in December and be released internationally in early 2025.

While the OnePlus 13 is set to impress with its 6,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging speed, it might disappoint some with the potential omission of wireless charging. This decision, as per Digital Chat Station, could be seen as a drawback to a flagship device. However, the device's other features and performance are expected to compensate for this trade-off.