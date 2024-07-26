Summary Leaked screenshots show One UI 7 will have rounder UI edges, a split notification shade and Quick Settings panel, and more.

A Continuity notification feature will allow seamless video call hand-off between devices.

The new Quick Settings panel looks a lot like iOS 18's new Control Center.

Leaks have revealed a fair bit about Samsung's upcoming Android 15-based One UI skin. Reports indicate many of the design changes will take inspiration from iOS 18, with the Korean company revamping the system apps to focus on one-hand use. The beta program could start in the last week of July. But you won't have to wait that long to get your first look at some of One UI 7's significant changes, with a new report detailing many of its changes and planned features.

A SmartPrix report gives us a glimpse at One UI 7's Connected devices menu in Settings, revealing the rounded UI edges for a sleeker look. Another screenshot shows off the revamped Quick Settings panel, which also has rounder edges and seems to be iOS 18 inspired.

Apparently, it will be heavily customizable, and you can move the tiles and toggles around. Like Xiaomi's HyperOS and iOS 18, Samsung plans to split the notification panel and Quick Settings dropdowns. Swiping from the left will bring up the notification shade, while a swipe from the right will open Quick Settings.

Close

Taking a cue from iPhone notification mirroring in macOS Sequoia, Samsung will purportedly introduce a similar feature in One UI 7. Dubbed Continuity notification, it will seemingly show video call notifications from your phone on other nearby devices, like a Galaxy tablet or Galaxy Book, linked to your Samsung account. You will also be able to seamlessly hand off video calls between devices.

A video in the report shows Samsung's take on Dynamic Island, with a stopwatch appearing as a pill on the left of the notification shade. Long-pressing on it brings up the stopwatch in a floating window with quick access to the relevant controls.

All these screenshots and details come courtesy of leaker @chunvn8888, who previously showcased One UI 7's revamped Camera app. So, there should be little reason to doubt this report.

One UI 7 is shaping up to be a big release

Based on all the leaks so far, Samsung appears to be planning some major design changes with One UI 7. These UI improvements will complement all the new features Google is introducing with Android 15. Some of the UI changes are likely to stir some controversy, especially since leaks indicate they are too similar to iOS.

Samsung could take the wraps off One UI 7 and its beta program next week, with a wider public release sometime in late September or October.