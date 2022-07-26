As we'd only expect in the days leading up to a big flagship launch event, there's been a steady stream of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks streaming in. Based on what we've seen, it feels like we already have a good sense of how the phones will be designed, what hardware upgrades we can expect, and which colors they'll be available in. Now the latest set of leaked renders helps fill in some of those few remaining gaps, giving us a tell-all look at what sure seems to be every color option for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Around a week ago, leaked renders suggested that Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable could ditch vibrant colors for muted pastel shades, à la the Google Pixel 6. Thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter) and Giznext, we now get a look at what sure appear to be the official press renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all four colors — blue, black, beige, and lavender (officially, expect those to be Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple). These images show off the hardware from a number of angles, highlighting Samsung’s design choices.

4 Images

Close

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s clamshell design remains largely unchanged from its predecessor. The camera module on the back has been updated with a set of vertically-stacked lenses in a black housing, starkly contrasting the phone’s back while concealing the now-larger cover screen. Volume buttons and what looks like a Bixby assistant button are placed along the right-hand edge of the phone, while the SIM tray is seen on the opposite side.

As far as the specs are concerned, expect flagship-class hardware: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a bigger battery than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely arrive running Android 12 — One UI 5 will come at some point, but don't count on it at launch.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and some new true-wireless earbuds.