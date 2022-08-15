Earlier this month, Motorola announced three new smartphones in China market — the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell foldable, the X30 Pro flagship with the world's first 200MP smartphone camera, and the relatively affordable S30 Pro. It feels very likely we'll learn about global plans for the Razr soon, and the other phones are expected to make their international debut under the company’s Edge branding. We're preparing for that today, as we check out a few renders about what sure seems to be the Moto S30 Pro we'll get in the West.

The phone we see in these pics sure looks like the Moto S30 Pro we're familiar with, but here it would reportedly pick up Edge 30 Fusion branding, according to leaker Evan Blass. Supposedly, this hardware has been under development as codename Tundra.

In these renders, we also see Dolby Atmos branding along the upper edge of the phone’s chassis and that prominent 50MP label alongside the primary camera — a unit with a 1/1.55-inch sensor, support for pixel binning, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

Although we aren’t sure if Motorola will change any of the device’s internal hardware for the global market, the S30 Pro as it's been announced is the only point of reference we have for now. It packs a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfie duties are handled by a 32MP front-facer. Carrying this camera setup forward to the Moto Edge 30 Fusion would certainly be the path of the least resistance for the company.

The S30 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD+ resolution P-OLED display capped at 144Hz, and odds are this Fusion will offer the same. That hardware's fueled by a 4,400mAh battery, and support for 68W wired fast charging could mean you'd only need to wait around 10 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent.

These leaked renders and what we already know from the Moto S30 Pro’s Chinese launch lay down some clear expectations for Moto Edge 30 Fusion. There’s no telling when it might hit store shelves worldwide, but hopefully we'll catch wind of those plans soon.