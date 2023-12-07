Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a slightly thinner body at 8.6mm and will feature a titanium frame with a polished finish and smoother texture.

As the Samsung Galaxy S24's rumored mid-January 2024 launch date appears, more and more leaks about the phone have started popping up. A couple of weeks ago, the first hands-on photos of the S24 Ultra emerged online, showing off its titanium frame and flatter chassis. This time around, alleged hands-on images of the Galaxy S24 comparing it to the S23 Ultra have made their way to the internet, revealing all the small design changes that Samsung plans to make on its upcoming flagship.

The pictures show that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will purportedly be slightly thinner than its predecessor at 8.6mm. More importantly, the titanium frame immediately stands out in the images with a more polished finish and smoother texture.

Ice Universe reshared the leaked photos from Sogi, which have been taken down since then, on X. He claims the S24 Ultra will have thicker power and volume keys. In the leaked picture, though, they appear more recessed than the S23 Ultra's buttons.

The position of the USB-C port, speaker, SIM card slot, and S Pen at the bottom will seemingly remain unchanged on the S24 Ultra. However, the speaker will have an elongated pill-shaped design, unlike the grille layout seen on the S23 Ultra. The new speaker design might help with volume or bass, though we will have to wait to get our hands on the phone to verify this.

Another thing that stands out in the leaked photos is the flat bottom of the S Pen. For comparison, the S23 Ultra's S Pen has a dome-shaped top.

All the leaks so far point to the Galaxy S24 Ultra packing minor design refinements over its predecessors, and these hands-on images further confirm that. Internally, Samsung is rumored to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which packs several AI-focused features. Samsung aims to outwit the Pixel 8's AI prowess with the S24 Ultra next year, and the Snapdragon chip could help play a big role in achieving this. The phone's 6.8-inch display is also set to get a considerable boost in brightness, with a peak luminance of 2,500 nits.

A report from South Korean media has already detailed the Galaxy S24's alleged launch plan. The phone could debut on January 17 at an Unpacked event in San Jose, with the company accepting pre-orders right after. A pre-sale launch event will be held between January 26 and 30, while general availability will start on January 30.