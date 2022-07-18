If you're looking forward to new Samsung mobile hardware, you can count on at least two major launches a year: one Unpacked event for the newest Galaxy S-series flagships getting us started near the beginning, and another Unpacked around August that once introduced us to new Note phones, but these days is the home for the latest Z-series foldables. We heard a few weeks back that Samsung's next Unpacked might be scheduled for August 10 this year, and now that's looking increasingly likely, upon the leak of an Unpacked invitation.

Leaker Evan Blass has gotten his hands on an early Unpacked invite, which includes that same August 10 date we've seen before. Even absent this additional corroboration, this early-August timeframe felt very appropriate for our next Unpacked, as the South Korean electronics titan held its events on August 5 and August 11 the past two years.

Samsung will almost certainly announce the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro at the event. The invite Blass shares features a blurred-out render of the Galaxy Z Flip4 making up the background — presumably because one of his older tweets with the uncensored image of the phone was taken down after Samsung reported the content for copyright infringement.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm any of this, but if the leak is accurate, August 10 is barely a month away — we can’t wait to see what the company has in store.