Samsung may still be gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S23 series of phones, but there's already been plenty spilled about them, including some paint: we got a good peek at some of the signature colors in leaked promotional materials a few days ago. While the green and pink colors are tantalizing, they're nothing particularly new, especially given the Galaxy S22 series had them as well. It turns out, then, that if you're looking for new colors from Samsung, you might need to take a look at next year's Galaxy A34.

A bunch of new renders has emerged showing off the Galaxy A34 in graphite, violet, lime, and a richly-saturated silver, as picked up by The Tech Outlook. The bold choices here seem like appropriate ones to follow the Galaxy A33's palette which starred white, blue, and peach on top of the archetypal black variant.

4 Images

Close

None of this is to say that many of the best budget Android phones from Samsung always come in dull colors. The company shipped the Galaxy A73 5G in a variety of colors, including black, white, and mint green, earlier this year, though regional availability plays greatly into this.

In addition to the fresh colors, the new renders align with earlier CAD renders that show the Galaxy A34 from various angles. You’ll notice that the upcoming mid-ranger will have separate rings for each lens of the rear camera instead of housing them on a single island, giving the A34 some S22 vibes. The Tech Outlook reports the device may include a 13MP selfie camera within a water-drop notch.

The Galaxy A34 will supposedly be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also said to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 48MP sensor is said to be the star of the triple camera system at the back. A 5,000mAh battery will also reportedly keep the lights on with support for 33W fast charging.

While the phone’s rumored specs sound like your average budget smartphone, seeing a range of fun color schemes for the low-cost handset is always a nice treat. Let's just hope these colors reach the US one way or another.