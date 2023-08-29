Summary CMF by Nothing plans to launch three new products in late September: a smartwatch, a 65W GaN charger, and a pair of earbuds at competitive prices in the Indian market.

The smartwatch, called the Watch Pro, will feature a 1.96" AMOLED display, IP68 certification, and a 13-day battery life while offering health tracking capabilities.

The Buds Pro earphones will apparently have best-in-class 45dB ANC, 11 hours of music playback, and 10mm dynamic drivers and will retail for Rs 3,499 in India ($44).

Since its debut three years ago, Nothing has launched three earbuds and two new phones. All these products delivered excellent performance and build quality at a relatively affordable price point. With this year's Phone 2, the Carl Pei-led firm switched to a more premium segment. But to not miss out on the budget-conscious customers, Nothing announced the CMF sub-brand in early August. While Pei did not reveal when the first CMF products would launch, key information about them and a rumored release date have popped up online.

CMF by Nothing is apparently planning to launch three new products in late September: a smartwatch, a 65W GaN charger, and a pair of earbuds (via Alchimist Leaks). The leak suggests the watch will be called the Watch Pro by CMF and house a 1.96" AMOLED display. This will be housed inside an IP68-certified aluminum alloy case with the display supporting Always-On Display and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Based on the renders, the wearable will debut in black and a bright orange shade, the same color used by the brand in its logo. Thanks to the 330mAh battery, the wearable should last up to 13 days. This also means the Watch Pro will likely run a proprietary OS and not Google's Wear OS. As for health tracking, it should pack all the necessary sensors for heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and more.

The second product that CMF intends to announce is the Buds Pro (via 9to5Google). The renders tout the earphones will feature "best-in-class 45dB ANC" and deliver up to 11 hours of non-stop music. They will apparently retail for Rs 3,499 in India ($44) and sport 10mm dynamic drivers with 3 microphones in each bud. If the specs deliver, the Buds Pro could give the best budget earphones a run for their money.

Lastly, CMF could unveil a 65W GaN charger. From the leaked renders, it appears the power adapter will house two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The charging brick will retail for Rs 2,499 initially and support USB PD3.0 with PPS, Samsung Super Fast Charging, and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0+ standards.

The leaked internal slides indicate CMF compared the specs and price of all competing products in the Indian markets before deciding the prices of its upcoming charger, smartwatch, and earbuds. They all undercut the competition, and if the products deliver on their claims, Nothing's sub-brand could be off to a great start in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.