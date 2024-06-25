Summary A since-removed Amazon listing for the Galaxy Watch 7 reveals a 3nm chipset for better battery life.

More details include a BioActive Sensor 2 for accurate heart rate measures during exercise.

The Amazon Canada listing tipped a starting price of roughly $252 USD for the Watch 7, which would make it cheaper than the Watch 6.

Samsung's Summer Unpacked event is roughly two weeks away, and we can't wait to see the South Korean giant's stacked lineup of devices in action.

We've reported on several leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, including the potential price of the Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6's dreaded and persistent crease, the Galaxy Watch Ultra's reported colorways, and Samsung's entry into the smart ring market with the Galaxy Ring.

Now, as shared by PassionateGeekz, via GSMArena, a listing for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 has made its way to Amazon Canada, giving us more insight about the highly anticipated wearable.

The Amazon listing, which has now been taken down, featured photos of a Samsung Chromebook. However, its listing name and description painted a very different picture. While it was live, the listing's title read "Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT - Cream," and its description highlighted some previously unknown information about the wearable.

For starters, the description confirms that the Watch 7 will feature the first-ever 3nm chipset in a smartwatch, which will "boost power efficiency and operate more smoothly." For reference, a lower nm chip has more transistors, which results in more computing power in an overall smaller chipset. While the listing doesn't say this explicitly, the chip in question here is likely the 3nm Exynos W1000, as previous leaks have indicated, which should offer a major boost to the Watch 7's battery life.

BioActive Sensor 2 confirmed

Samsung first introduced the BioActive Sensor with the Galaxy Watch 4 back in 2021. The sensor essentially combines heart rate, ECG and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors into one, leaving space for a range of other sensors. It is currently unclear what exactly the second-gen version of the sensor will encompass, though the listing will suggest that it will provide "more accurate measures with your heart rate during exercise and sleep."

Elsewhere, the listing also suggests that the watch will offer 128GB of storage, though this is likely false, and it might be left-over information from the original Chromebook listing. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic and Watch 5 Pro all offer 16GB storage, and we don't expect Samsung to bump that all the way up to 128GB with the Watch 7.

The listing also highlights a range of new AI features coming to the Watch, several of which we already know about via the One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5, alongside a smart reply feature that will help you "find the right words and tone when replying to messages on the watch."

The Watch 7 might be cheaper than the Watch 6

Close

If the price mentioned on the Amazon Canada listing is correct, the Watch 7 will start at $358 CAD for the base 40mm Bluetooth model. Right underneath the price, the page also mentions that the "item will be released on July 10, 2024," which is the day of Galaxy Unpacked.

For reference, upon release, the base Watch 6 sold for $410 CAD. If the Watch 7 does indeed sell for $358 CAD, it will mark a roughly 12.6 percent decrease in the wearable's price. $358 CAD is approximately $252 USD, compared to the Watch 6's starting price of $300 in the US. This marks a 16 percent price cut. This would make the Watch 7 a much more attractive option than the upcoming Watch Ultra, which is reported to cost as much as a flagship device.

It is likely that the pricing too, like the storage information, is leftover text from the Chromebook listing. However, using a 3nm processor instead of a 4nm one might have actually made it possible for Samsung to sell the wearable at a cheaper price, and if that's the case, we're all for it.