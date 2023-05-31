At this point, it is no secret that Motorola is gearing up to expand its Razr lineup with two new foldables. The Moto Razr 2023 series are set to debut on June 1, though given the barrage of leaks, almost everything about the foldables is already known. The Razr+, a.k.a the Razr 40 Ultra, looks smoking hot in the leaked renders, especially in the Viva Magenta shade. As for specs, they were also mostly known as well. But to add insult to Motorola's injury, an official specs slide of the Razr 40 Ultra has now emerged online, detailing its complete internals.

Motorola's upcoming foldable could feature a 3.6-inch cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The inner FHD+ folding display will seemingly measure 6.9 inches and feature a 22:9 aspect ratio. It will sport an even higher 165Hz refresh rate, a rarity among foldable phones. As for internals, the Razr+ might use Qualcomm's efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. A 3800mAh battery could provide juice to all the components and support 33W wired and 5W wireless charging speeds.

For cameras, the Razr foldable will seemingly pack two rear cameras: a 12MP f/1.5 primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide with macro support. For selfies, you'll get a 32MP camera.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the rumored Flip 5, Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable won't be water-resistant. Instead, it will supposedly carry an IP52 rating, offering limited protection against dust ingress and water sprays. Other details mentioned in the leaked specs sheet include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face recognition, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM connectivity, 5G support, and Wi-Fi 6e.

Support for Motorola's "ReadyFor" is also listed, allowing you to turn the foldable into a portable desktop by connecting it to a TV or monitor.

A previous report had revealed Motorola plans to follow a dual-name strategy for its 2023 foldables. The company will call its upcoming foldable the Razr 40 Ultra in Europe, while in the US, it will be sold as the Razr+. The Lenovo-owned company has followed this strategy previously as well, so the move is not surprising.

With just a day left for the Razr 2023 lineup's unveiling, we should know more about its price and availability soon.