We already know a lot about Samsung’s upcoming S22 phones: we've seen leaks about cameras, batteries, chipsets, and more. The S22 Ultra in particular is an interesting case: leaks point to it taking up the mantle of Samsung's beloved Note phones (there was no Note21, you'll recall). The latest is in keeping with the theme, as a new image has surfaced comparing the screen sizes and shapes of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

As you can see, the photo in question (as shared by prolific leaker @UniverseIce) shows the screens of the smaller Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ sporting rounded corners, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a sharper silhouette akin to the Galaxy Note — and note-ably distinct from its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. What’s more, previous leaks show full S Pen compatibility, with a dedicated S Pen slot and everything.

The Galaxy Note series may have met an untimely end, but its legacy looks like it'll live on in the Galaxy S Ultra series — which should be exciting news for stylus-lovers the world over.

