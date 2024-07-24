Summary Samsung may unveil One UI 7 in late July or early August with a redesigned Camera app.

New leaks show the revamped Camera app with controls at the bottom for one-handed use.

A public beta for One UI 7 for Samsung's flagship phones should be released soon.

With Google inching towards a stable Android 15 release, Samsung has stepped up its One UI 7 development efforts. Rumors indicate the company's upcoming Android skin for its Galaxy devices could pack significant changes and take some design inspiration from iOS 18. Samsung may officially take the wraps off One UI 7 in late July or early August. Ahead of that, a new leak allegedly shows off the skin's revamped Camera app.

From the screenshots shared by leaker @chunvn8888 on X, it appears Samsung will again focus on one-handed usage with One UI 7. The redesigned Camera app moves all controls to the bottom of the screen for easy one-handed access. One of the screenshots shows the More tab of One UI 7's Camera app, where instead of occupying the entire screen, the different modes sit towards the bottom for quick access.

Another screenshot shows various camera controls in the Photo mode, like the resolution, filter, aspect ratio, etc. In the One UI 6 Camera app, they are located at the top toolbar. But with One UI 7, Samsung will purportedly move them to the bottom, right above the shutter button.

Interestingly, it appears Samsung will again focus on one-handed usage with One UI 7. The company did something similar with One UI 3's release in 2020, though future releases of the skin undid many of these changes.

Besides repositioning the menu items, the company will seemingly use new iconography across the app.

The leaker also shared an image that purportedly shows the new One UI 7 Camera app logo. If accurate, this suggests Samsung might switch to a red dot as an indicator when the camera is in use. In One UI 6, the company uses a green indicator.

One UI 7 should go official soon with more changes

Samsung could completely overhaul its app icons with One UI 7. The same leaker previously shared an image showing the Gallery app's new icon.

These One UI 7 screenshots are likely from an early firmware still in development. So, when the One UI 7 public beta goes official, there could be more changes. With leaks surrounding Samsung's next Android skin picking up pace, a beta release should not be far away now. You will have to wait for the public release, though, as a stable build is unlikely to land before late September or early October.