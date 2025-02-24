Summary The Motorola Razr+ 2025 (Razr 60 Ultra in some regions) is expected to be a very similar device to its predecessor, focusing on minor tweaks rather than major overhauls.

The Razr+ 2025 is likely to retain the same 6.9-inch internal pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the impressive 4-inch cover display, 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Changes appear limited to new color options, slightly shinier side rails, a single, larger bottom speaker slit instead of two smaller ones, and the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Motorola Razr+ 2025, also to be known as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in the EU and other regions, is expected to arrive later this summer. Its predecessor, for reference, went live for pre-orders in July last year, and we're expecting the Razr+ 2025 to follow a similar timeline.

The 2024 Razr+ undoubtedly has the best cover display of all flip phones, offering more screen real estate than Samsung's Z Flip 6, and it looks like the Razr+ 2025 will be following the if it ain't broke, don't fix it ideology.

We've already seen the upcoming Razr+ in a new green colorway, and, courtesy of Evan Blass and AndroidHeadlines, we now know what the device's reported Orion/Rio Red color will look like. Distinct from the current Razr+'s color lineup, Rio Red has a hint of brown and burgundy mixed with it, resulting in an HEX value of #6b3332.

The device will maintain its predecessor's vegan leather finish, complete with the Motorola logo and "razr" embossed on the back.

We're in familiar territory

Source: AndroidHeadlines

The device, otherwise, appears to be a one-to-one replica of its predecessor, with the same camera and button placement throughout. The only real physical change we could spot was the removal of two small speaker slits at the bottom in favor of a single larger one, and what appear to be slightly shinier side rails.

If Moto follows the pattern established by the preceding Razr+ models, we should see the Razr+ 2025 be available in two more colorways, one of which will likely be a black/dark gray variant.

Elsewhere, from what we already know, the upcoming device will also retain its predecessor's 6.9-inch internal pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Further, if the device comes out before Samsung's Z Flip 7, it could be the first US foldable to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

RAM and storage options are also expected to remain unchanged at 256GB/12GB, and the same goes for its 4,000mAh battery capacity. Charging speeds, on the other hand, remain unknown. As of right now, the Razr+ 2025 is looking like a basic iterative upgrade that will likely be skipped by owners of its predecessor. We'll likely learn more as we get closer to the device's eventual release.