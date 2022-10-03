The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best Android phones you can buy today, but tomorrow will be here soon, and we've long been looking forward to its successor, the Galaxy S23 series. Just like last time around, Samsung is expected to launch three devices — the base Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — all of which will mostly continue using the same design, albeit with some minor changes. What we saw in last week's renders now picks up some additional support, as we get our first look at protective cases for the Galaxy S23.

Leaker Ice Universe shares two images of protective cases meant for the Galaxy S23, appearing to largely corroborate previous renders suggesting the phone will look a bit more like the Galaxy S22 Ultra this time around, without a large, raised camera island surrounding the lenses. The overall placement of the triple-camera array and its flash seem unchanged from last year’s model, but here each camera lens protrudes from the back panel independently. Looking closely, it's possible we could get a smaller raised area surrounding the lenses, but clearly not one extending all the way out to the phone's edges, as with the S22.

These cases resemble official Samsung accessories for the Galaxy S22 series, but we don't see any explicit branding or identifying marks confirming as much. Finished in lavender and bright green, these pics reveal a protective inner layer, as well as what seems to be a pair of holes for a lanyard.

Samsung's official Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S23 is expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but the likelihood of Exynos chips for devices sold in some markets is still a bone of contention. Other details gleaned from rumors so far include an in-box 25W charger and 50MP primary camera. Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S23 series early in 2023.