There's been a good amount of speculation about Samsung's upcoming ANC earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. We've already learned that the earbuds would launch on August 10, alongside the two new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 — plus the Galaxy Watch 5. For one thing, we've heard it'll cost out at $230. Now, we're learning about how the product justifies that price tag.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will keep the Galaxy Buds Pros' dual-driver design, but they'll be featuring a smaller 5.3mm tweeter to complement the smaller 10mm woofer on each earbud (versus 6.5mm and 11mm, respectively, on the Galaxy Buds Pro), as per WinFuture's review of marketing materials (via SamMobile). Samsung is also likely to include Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation which is said to cut ambient noise by 33dB. We were quite impressed with the noise cancellation on the first gen Buds Pro, so we'll be interested to see how these implementations compare. On the other hand, the 360° 3D audio feature that we found "nauseating" on the Buds Pro is set to come back on the Buds 2 Pro. IPX7 water resistance sticks around from last year.

Samsung's upcoming earbuds may run for up to 8 hours on one charge and up to 29 hours total with the charging case. The case has a USB-C port for power intake — no word of wireless charging, but we would be surprised if it were missing.

Close

It seems as though the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be priced at €229 in Europe, similar to how they'll reportedly be priced in the US given current market conditions. Customers should be able to get the Buds 2 Pro in Zenith Gray, Bora Purple, and Zenith White. We expect to see these color variants in other markets as well.

The Buds 2 Pro is poised to be the South Korean manufacturer's latest set of wireless earbuds, but whether they'll join the ranks of Android Police's greatest wireless earbuds is to be known.