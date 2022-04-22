Vivo is currently working on its first foldable phone and tablet, the X Fold and Vivo Pad, respectively. But its mainstream X series phones are in development as well. Thanks to new leaks, we know exactly what features the vanilla Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro will have.

Leaker Yogesh Brar revealed the X80 and X80 Pro specifications in a series of tweets, confirming that both devices will be similar in many ways. They'll be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. However, judging from last year’s Vivo X70 series, we could see a top-tier model Vivo X80 Pro+ with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip.

Both will also get the same huge 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the Pro model will use an LTPO panel that automatically adjusts the refresh rate to conserve battery life. Finally, both phones will launch with FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12. But that’s about as similar as these phones will be.

Camera-wise, the X80 will feature a triple rear setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. On the other hand, the X80 Pro will boast a quad rear setup with a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP 2x telephoto, and 8MP 5x telephoto cameras. Both will have a 44MP selfie camera each.

Interestingly, Vivo is expected to bring a surprise in the camera department. After introducing its first custom imaging chip back in 2021, Vivo is supposed to return to form with its V1+ chip. While we haven't heard about too many details, the chip is supposed to be a little more advanced than its predecessor, as it will support the current highest-end SoCs from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The X80 will house a 4,500mAh battery, while the X80 Pro will bump the capacity to 4,700mAh. However, both devices will support blazingly fast charging at up to 80W. In addition, the X80 is expected to have an X-axis linear motor (like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series), while the X80 Pro will get an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

GSMArena suggests that the X80 series of devices will launch on April 25, but pricing and availability are still up in the air. Either way, we won't have to wait too long if this rumored launch date is, in fact, so close.

