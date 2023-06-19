Samsung is preparing to hold its second Unpacked event of the year in late July in its home market — Seoul, South Korea. While the company did not reveal the name, it has confirmed its 2023 foldable lineup will debut at the event. In recent days, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 marketing materials leaked, showcasing their design in all their glory. Now, another leak shows the promo images of all the products Samsung intends to announce at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

First shared by @evleaks, the marketing images show the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its big cover display, Tab S9 Ultra complete with an S Pen, and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and its Classic model, which will bring back the physical rotating bezel. The leaker had to delete all the renders due to a DMCA by Samsung, but they were subsequently shared by another Twitter user.

These devices have leaked individually before, so the latest renders reveal nothing new. But they confirm that these upcoming Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables are due to launch as soon as next month. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the only device whose promo materials are missing from today's leak.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip, 16GB RAM, and an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It should also be the first tablet in Samsung's lineup to gain IP68 certification, making it dust and water-resistant.

The Fold 5 and Flip 5 should also use the same Snapdragon chip, with Samsung rumored to focus on a new hinge design to make the phones lighter and slimmer.

With over a month left for Samsung to officially unveil its new Galaxy devices, except more leaks about them to pop up in the coming days and weeks.